The 3 Most Successful Female Poker Players

It’s no secret that men dominate many sports. And whilst the poker scene is also mostly popular with men around the world, it’s one game that women have been able to have some good success in.

Women have proven numerous times that they too deserve a place in the game by winning prestigious tournaments.

For those wondering who the best female poker players are, then read on. Here is a list of the best female poker players in the world!

Vanessa Selbst

The most successful woman in poker history. Vanessa Selbst was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated in law from Yale University. Apparently, her mother was already aware of poker, the logic and strategy, so it runs in the family. Today Selbst is widely known as one of the best poker players in the world.

Vanessa Selbst actually announced the end of her professional poker career on 31 December 2017, but remained the most successful woman in poker history. Back in 2014 she was the first woman at number 1 in the poker world rankings for two weeks. She is also a three-time bracelet winner.

These bracelets are won by a poker player or a tournament of the World Series of Poker (WSOP, Asia-Pacific, Europe or online). The main tournament series is also heard as poker. She has won nearly $12 million in her career. In poker, she was always known for her fearless style of play. In 2019 Vanessa Selbst returned to play poker again – she made her first deep runs at WPT Borgata in September and at the WPT FallsView Main Event in February 2020. With most tournaments moving online this year, Vanessa Selbst has had to compete from her own home, such as participating in pa online poker and other events.

Jennifer Harman

A living poker legend. American Jennifer Harman, born in Nevada, is a poker legend and one of the best poker players in the world, regardless of gender. At the age of 8 she already began playing poker with her father and friends. As a teenager, she then devoted herself to the game and independently gained the reputation of being the most famous female in the poker scene, as well as becoming more respectful of opponents.

Harman also has a college degree in biology. She went on to win her first bracelet in 2000 and second two years later. This made the Nevada native the first woman to win two WSOP tournaments.

Her career has seen her pocket over $2.5 million in live tournaments, making her one of the most successful women by tournament prize money. She also wrote the chapter on Limit Hold’em in Doyle Brunson’s book Super System II. Harman is the third woman to ever be inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame.

Annette Obrestad

The better bracelet winner. Annette Obrestad was born in Norway and was already a household name in the online poker world before she won a bracelet for herself at the 2007 World Series Europe Main Event. One day before her 19th birthday, she received around €1.1 million. She is one of the best poker players in the world, even if she is her final years and concentrating on her YouTube channel.

As of 2020, Annette Obrestad’s total live tournament winnings exceeded $3.9 million