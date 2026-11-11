The 5 Best Michigan Youth Detention Center Sexual Abuse Lawyers to Consider

Working parents already have plenty on their plates. They work hard to give their children a safe, stable life. They trust schools and other institutions to protect their kids. Youth detention centers carry that same responsibility. And when sexual abuse happens in one, families deserve answers. They also deserve legal help. Ideally, from someone who understands these cases.

Michigan requires state-run and contracted juvenile facilities to follow the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act. The law sets zero tolerance for sexual abuse and harassment in youth confinement. Facilities must take steps to prevent abuse. Staff must receive training. They must respond to reports and protect survivors. If not, they could be liable for harm. Here are five lawyers to consider if your child was abused in a youth detention center in Michigan.

1. Injury Lawyer Team

Injury Lawyer Team handles youth detention sexual abuse claims across the United States, including Michigan. Its network connects survivors with lawyers who handle cases in their state. The firm works with multiple law firms through affiliated counsel. It reports more than $450 million in settlements and jury awards.

These attorneys can investigate abuse allegations. They’ll dig into evidence to spot failures in supervision. They can gather medical records. Surveillance footage, too. They can also subpoena staff files. They can also negotiate settlements or take cases to trial.

The lawyers can also guide families through sensitive privacy concerns. They can discuss options like using a John Doe name. They may advise teens on how to handle delicate situations. Like spending less time on social media during an active case.

The firm reports a $1.16 million recovery for a teen assaulted by a juvenile detention guard. It also reports a $15 million settlement for boys abused by a school coach. If your family is in Michigan, give Injury Lawyer Team a call. They offer free consultations. You also don’t pay a cent unless they win your case.

2. Levy Konigsberg

Levy Konigsberg has represented survivors of sexual abuse since 1985. They’ve won more than $3 billion across their cases. It handles complex lawsuits against powerful institutions. And its attorneys now represent survivors of abuse in Michigan juvenile detention centers. The firm specifically identifies the Shawono Center and Maxey Training School. It also has a Michigan office in Flint.

The firm has a strong record in juvenile facility abuse litigation. In Michigan, the team can investigate institutional failures. They pursue civil claims against facilities and government entities. It offers free, confidential consultations. There are no legal fees unless you win the case. If you’re in Michigan, contact their local office for guidance.

3. Sommers Schwartz

Sommers Schwartz is a Michigan litigation firm with offices in Southfield, Detroit, and Kalamazoo. They’ve recovered more than $1 billion for clients. Its attorneys handle sexual abuse claims against both individuals and institutions. They also represent survivors abused by other residents in juvenile facilities. The team can investigate what happened. They’ll identify every party that may share responsibility. This may include facility operators. Staffing companies. Even government agencies. Anyone who played a role in harming your child. Then, they bring them to justice.

The team can pursue damages for medical care, therapy, lost income, and emotional trauma. And they’re no stranger to significant recoveries. They’ve achieved multi-million-dollar results across practice areas. The firm offers free, confidential consultations. Call their dedicated Michigan team for juvenile detention abuse claims.

4. Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C.

Buckfire & Buckfire is a Michigan law firm with offices statewide. Its locations include Detroit, Southfield, Ann Arbor, Flint, and Shelby Township. The firm has handled major sexual abuse cases. Even ones involving Michigan State University. Its attorneys hold a 10.0 AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

For youth detention abuse claims, the team can review facility records. They’ll look into surveillance footage, too. It can even interview witnesses. Maybe consult trauma experts. Attorneys also investigate past complaints against facilities. They can pursue claims against abusers and institutions that failed to protect young residents. They offer free consultations. It charges no attorney fees unless it wins compensation.

5. TopDog Law

TopDog Law connects Michigan families with attorneys who handle juvenile detention abuse claims. Its network includes Vadim Sigal, a Michigan-licensed attorney. He has office locations in Detroit and Southfield. The firm reports more than $1 billion recovered through its attorneys and co-counsel. They’ve helped over 145,000 people overall.

Local lawyers in their network can investigate abuse. They’ll gather evidence that proves failures in supervision. They also pursue compensation for therapy. Medical expenses. Emotional distress, even. The firm offers free case reviews. Families pay nothing to learn whether they have a claim.

Conclusion

When a child suffers sexual abuse in detention, families need support. Finding a qualified lawyer is the first step. These cases require careful legal guidance. The right attorney can help your family understand its options. They’ll fight to hold those responsible accountable. Your child deserves to be heard. They deserve protection, too. Reach out to the lawyers above to discuss your situation.