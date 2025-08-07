The August Mixer is Right Around the Corner

Come connect with fellow professionals for an energizing evening of conversation, collaboration and community at Midtown Yacht Club on Thursday, August 21 at 4:05pm.

Whether you’re looking to grow your network, explore new opportunities, or just enjoy good company in a laid-back setting, this is the perfect chance to do it. You’ll meet some of Central Oregon’s most inspiring folks, from founders and changemakers to leaders and creatives, and we’ll treat you to a complimentary drink to get the conversation flowing.

FREE admission | RSVP and invite guests | Door prizes and raffles

RSVP

opp-knocks.org