The Bend Chamber is Moving

(Photo courtesy of Bend Chamber of Commerce)

Beginning November 19, 2026, the Bend Chamber of Commerce will have a new address:

Bend Chamber of Commerce

963 SW Simpson Ave., Ste. 200

Bend, OR 97702

As we close out our 100th anniversary year, we’re looking forward to this next chapter and continuing to serve Bend’s business community from our new location.

Please update your records with our new address effective November 19. Our website, phone number and email contacts will remain the same.

Our team will have limited availability during the week of November 16-20 as we prepare for and complete the move.

We appreciate your patience during the transition and look forward to welcoming you to our new office on November 23!