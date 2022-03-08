The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund is Now Accepting Applications

(Photo | Courtesy of Visit Bend)

The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund (BCTF), a project of Visit Bend, is now accepting applications for the annual grant program. The project was created to enhance Bend’s economy and support the community’s cultural opportunities. The BCTF helps organizations, from musical productions to art exhibits to film festivals and more, leverage marketing resources to attract more cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months.

Bend’s vibrant arts and culture scene is part of what makes our community special, and the BCTF would like to help keep this industry strong.

Have an idea for a cultural opportunity with the potential to draw visitors to Bend? Check out the grant application link below to learn more. Applicants are encouraged to contact the program administrator to see if your project fits within the program guidelines.

The 2022 application period is open now through March 31, 2022.

Apply Now

visitbend.com/about-us/bend-cultural-tourism-fund