The Bend Food Project to Integrate with The Giving Plate

The Bend Food Project, a renowned nonprofit organization focused on food insecurity, announced a strategic integration with The Giving Plate, a local leader in feeding the hungry. This integration aims to combine the strengths of both organizations under one management.

“We started the Bend Food Project nine years ago and have grown the donor base to over 4500 people”, said Larry Marceaux, co-founder of the Bend Food Project. “We are proud of the work of all our volunteers who made this happen”

The Bend Food project delivers around 45,000 pounds of food to the Giving Plate, every other month.

“Growing together with the Bend Food Project since its inception in 2015 has been an incredible gift. Moving forward, the integration of BFP under the umbrella of the Giving Plate will strengthen our ability to support our food-insecure neighbors”, said Ranae Staley, executive director of The Giving Plate. The Giving Plate helps over 5,000 people a month, 65 percent of those being under the age of 18.

About The Bend Food Project:

Started in October of 2015 by a small group of residents who wanted to help fight hunger in the Bend area, the Bend Food Project has collected and donated over 1,500,000 pounds of food to those in need.

About The Giving Plate:

The Giving Plate’s story traces back to April 2010 when a local couple, Gary and Debra Kelso, took a step of faith, despite their own trying circumstances. The Kelsos established a welcoming space that would grow to become one of the largest food pantries in Central Oregon.

bendfoodproject.com • thegivingplate.org