The best places to buy an NFT

Tax season has come and gone and with that has likely come your tax refund. For some, this money is used just for the fun things while others tuck it away as an investment for their future selves. There’s no right or wrong approach here. However, what if it were possible to pair the fun side of things with the investments side of things? If done right, this can absolutely happen if you buy NFT with that tax refund. In recent years, there are more examples than seems possible to count of NFTs exploding in value within an incredibly short window of time. On top of this, the unique opportunities that accompany this monetary value have drawn significant interest. From metaverse exploration such as property ownership or virtual concerts to the more traditional digital art, there is an NFT for anyone passionate about the technology.

If the NFT route is the right one for you, it’s time to decide where you’re going to purchase for NFT from. A quick Google search will provide you enough results to make your head spin. To make the selection process a little easier, here’s a list of the best places to buy NFT.

OpenSea

If you can think up an NFT idea, chances are it, or something extremely similar, is already for sale on OpenSea. This site is the biggest player when it comes to hosting the buying and selling of NFTs as evidenced by the fact that most months see more than five billion dollars’ worth of exchanges executed on the site. Being as big as they are, they accept cryptocurrencies so obscure you might need multiple wallets to purchase them. Many people give credit to OpenSea for popularizing what they do and it’s apparent by their intuitive web design, as well as forward thinking business practices as they relate to NFTs, they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. All these things suggest this is a wonderful site to buy NFT.

Binance

This platform is an excellent place for beginners to get their feet wet in the NFT world because it maintains one of the lowest transaction fees of any large-scale marketplaces. The advantages of Binance do not stop there. As the name suggests, it is a by-product of the biggest cryptocurrency trading platform on the planet of the same name. Between costs and peace of mind supported by the backing of a major crypto company, it’s hard to argue against using Binance to purchase your first NFT. If you’re worried about limited buying options simply because they have not been mentioned up to this point, there’s no cause for concern as Binances catalog of NFTs for sale rivals any place out there.

Rarible

In traditional retail, if you need a very particular product, you might visit a specialty retailer such as a hardware store or athletic goods store. If you choose to buy NFT, it’s critical to realize this same concept applies within the NFT sphere. Take the platform known as Rarible as an example. This marketplace has dedicated itself to all things NFT art. Art, in this case, is not limited to simply artist rendered images, though there is a plethora of these. Music, movies, virtual fashion, and more are all available for purchase through the retailer. Furthermore, Rarible is unique from many of its competitors in that it accepts credit or debit cards to finalize payment when one makes their final decision.

Crypto.com

Along the same lines as Binance, there is something to be said for the sense of security that comes from utilizing a platform built by one of the more respected crypto companies. Such is the case for those who elect to go with crypto.com when they buy NFT here. Last year alone, the cryptocurrency side of the entity saw more than ten million unique users which was one of the persuasive arguments for launching a site dedicated to serve anyone seeking an NFT. Seeing as it is so large, it offers a few things that many other sites simply can’t. For instance, any NFT purchase is guaranteed to be free of any transaction fees. If you were looking for one element to steer you in the direction of the correct place to buy an NFT, this right here might be persuasive enough.

It’s especially important to realize that buying an NFT is not quite as simple as going through the checkout line at your local grocery store. On one hand you must consider how you will pay for said NFT and on the other, as seen above, one must sift through every option for purchasing it. These are just the big picture items to consider here. To tie a proverbial bow on all this, NFTs can be something exciting and stimulating regardless of who you are. Just be sure you know what you’re getting into.