The Big Butte Challenge Returns for Summer 2026

The Big Butte Challenge returns May 22 through October 1 for another summer packed with butte-iful views, scenic summits, local craft brews, and enough summit selfies to fill an entire camera roll.

Participants can once again hike some of Central Oregon’s most iconic buttes throughout the summer before redeeming complimentary beer tokens at participating brewery partners along the way. Whether taking on one summit or tackling the entire challenge lineup, the event is designed to celebrate community, exploration, and Oregon’s wildly scenic backyard — one butte at a time.

New This Year

Youth participants can earn collectible “Junior Summiteer Badges” after completing each butte throughout the season. Each summit unlocks a custom badge sticker unique to that butte, giving young adventurers their own collection of butte-iful bragging rights by summer’s end.

Big Butte Challenge Launch Party

The summer adventure officially begins at the Big Butte Challenge Launch Party & Packet Pickup on Thursday, May 21, from 4-7pm at Bend Brewing Company. The evening will feature live music, raffles, giveaways, bonus pints, and community festivities to kick off the season in style. Participants who register before the end of the event still receive early bird pricing, while anyone picking up their packet during the party will score a bonus drink token valid that weekend at Bend Brewing Company.

Returning participants are encouraged to rock their vintage Big Butte Challenge gear, as anyone sporting past event swag will receive bonus raffle entries throughout the evening.

Challenge Details

Participants can complete hikes at their own pace throughout the season, whether chasing all nine-plus buttes or simply looking for an excuse to spend more time outside this summer. Registration includes a drink token from each of our butte sponsors, goodies from our partners, and the event’s iconic “I Like Big Buttes and I Cannot Lie” trucker hat — a longtime fan favorite and unofficial badge of honor for butte-loving adventurers everywhere.

Buttes and breweries included in the year’s challenge include:

Black Butte – Bend Cider

– Bend Cider Pilot Butte – Worthy Brewery

– Worthy Brewery Barnes Butte – Wild Ride

– Wild Ride Overturf Butte – Goodlife Brewery

– Goodlife Brewery Tam-A-Lau – Initiative Brewing

– Initiative Brewing Vista Butte – UPP Liquids

– UPP Liquids Tumalo Butte – Cascade Lakes Brewery

– Cascade Lakes Brewery Misery Ridge – Kobold Brewing

– Kobold Brewing Paulina Peak – Bend Brewer

Early Bird Gets the Pint!

Register by May 22nd and save an extra $5 with early bird pricing. Each registration includes a goodie bag packed with drink tokens, sponsor goodies, and exclusive Big Butte Swag. Entry options include $65 for the full challenge (9+ buttes), $25 youth pricing, and $20 for a single butte entry.

Register today at bigbuttechallenge.com.

About The Organizer:

Cascade Relays is a locally owned events company committed to building meaningful, community-driven experiences. Led by Scott and Carrie Douglass, the team champions local businesses, rural race routes, and nonprofit partnerships. Signature events include the St. Patrick’s Day Dash, Cascade Lakes Relay, Bend Beer Chase, Big Butte Challenge, I Like Pie on Thanksgiving and the beloved Bend Christmas Parade.

cascaderelays.com