The Biggest PubTalk of the Season Is Coming

(Photos courtesy of EDCO)

This is the PubTalk you don’t want to miss. Join us at Worthy Brewing’s outdoor stage for the biggest, highest energy PubTalk of the season on Thursday, September 24 as Central Oregon’s startup community comes together to watch ten early-stage companies compete for spots at the Bend Venture Conference this October.

Each founder will have just three minutes to make their case. The audience votes for their favorite pitches, with one company taking home a $5,000 cash prize from Washington Trust Bank.

Come early to grab a drink, connect with entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders, and soak up the energy as the road to the 23rd annual Bend Venture Conference gets underway. The ten pitching companies will be announced next week. Seats are limited, so reserve yours now.

Networking begins at 4:30pm, event starts at 5pm.

Thursday, Sept 24

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking

5pm Program

edcoinfo.com