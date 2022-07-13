The biggest trends in 2022 for casino businesses

The casino industry is hugely saturated with the total worldwide market being valued at more than $231 billion. That doesn’t mean there isn’t space for new brands and emerging names to appear, though. However, for newer brands to stand out, casino businesses need to ensure they’re one step ahead by keeping up to date with the biggest trends in the sector. Here, we reveal some of the most prominent for 2022.

Source: Pixabay

New platforms

There are more than 450 commercial casinos in the US, with over 124 million US adults saying they plan to visit a casino in the next 12 months. However, as with most industries in life, the emergence of technology has opened up a few doors. Online gambling has allowed people to play casino games whenever and wherever they want, and technological advancements mean the overall experience is only getting better too, thanks to live-streamed croupiers, advanced soundtracks, and chat functions.

Online gambling is typically conducted through laptops, tablets, and, more recently, smartphones. While this is expected to continue, gambling through smartwatches is also expected to rise in popularity. Currently, developers like Microgaming and Playtech have been developing suitable games and, as more join the list, gaming companies have predicted that smartwatch gaming could reach a total market value of $140 million.

If casino brands want to tap into this newly emerging market, not only do they need to ensure that the platforms work well but that the visual quality of the games they do offer meets demand.

Hybrid casinos

Despite many choosing to gamble online nowadays, it seems a realistic casino experience is still required. For this reason, casino games and gaming developers have been using the likes of virtual reality to bring their games to life and offer a physical casino experience to individuals in their homes. Brands like NetEnt are even offering VR casino games now.

Technology isn’t just being used to improve the overall gaming experience though, as businesses are also using smart technology and artificial intelligence to make it safer. In fact, AI is frequently being adopted by online casinos to predict consumer behavior and detect fraudulent behavior.

Source: Pixabay

Improved games

Of course, the biggest reason why individuals choose to visit casinos – whether in person or online – are the games themselves. So, if casino businesses want to remain current, they need to be sure they’re offering games that are better than anything else out there. Thanks to developments in table games and eSports, there are now more options to gamble than ever. Plus, whether you’re looking for a game that demands strategy, critical thinking, or something else entirely, you’re likely to find one to suit.

It’s not just about the game though as, increasingly, we’re seeing casino sites being ranked on their usability, customer support, and licensing information. For example, when individuals look for the best online slots and casino sites, they want to see that the brand has provided a good overall experience and that the option for responsible gambling is there. Businesses need to prove that they have an all-encompassing offering that focuses on gameplay and individual playing.

These are just a few of the trends expected to be big this year. As more titles are announced and technology gets even smarter, we can expect even more to be added to the list in 2023.