The Burning Topic of Energy Security from COCC’s Chandler Lecture Series

(David Bernell, Ph.D., photo courtesy COCC)

The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, a program of the Central Oregon Community College Foundation, will present “The Energy Security Dilemma: Fossil Fuels and Renewable Energy in a Time of War and Climate Change” at 6:30pm. on Monday, November 9, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus. Presented with sliding-scale pricing, $0-$10. Visit cocc.edu/foundation/cls to reserve a seat.

Presenter David Bernell, Ph.D., professor of political science with Oregon State University’s School of Public Policy, will discuss how wars in the Middle East and Ukraine disrupt oil supplies and raise prices, while countries seek to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy and nuclear power to combat climate change. Amid these crises, the security and economic fortunes of the U.S. and the world seem increasingly dependent on energy. Bernell will discuss the domestic and geopolitical implications of energy and how U.S. political choices impact the rest of the world.

The Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, which recently celebrated its 40-year milestone, brings thought-provoking programming and discovery to Central Oregon. Thanks to sponsorships and grants, the events are always offered free to students and at low or no cost to the greater community. With the COCC Foundation, former Bulletin editor and owner Robert W. Chandler Sr. established the program in honor of his wife.

For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator of the Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu.