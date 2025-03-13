The Cascade Chute Out Returns

High Desert Stampede along with our friends and partners at Sisters Rodeo and Crooked River Roundup, have announced the return of the collaborative and memorable Cascade Chute Out. Born out of necessity during the COVID pandemic, the Cascade Chute Out brought all three PRCA ProRodeos together to produce a rodeo when no one thought it was possible. With the support of Bridwell ProRodeos, Deschutes Fair & Expo Center, and many others, the Cascade Chute Out was one of the largest live events of 2020 on the entire West Coast.

The existence of three large PRCA ProRodeos within 50 miles of each other, especially where their respective event dates all occur within less than three months, seems like it should foster competition or resentment. Instead, the collaboration that started in 2020 with the original formation and production of the Cascade Chute Out has continued to grow between these organizations. This spirit of cooperation, support and encouragement has strengthened relationships in our local communities and ensured that fans and competitors alike will continue to benefit from a thriving network of rodeo partnerships throughout Central Oregon.

Now, in 2025, the Cascade Chute Out is returning with a nod to its origins and an eye to the future legacy of our Central Oregon rodeo community. One lucky athlete will claim the $10,000 grand prize. To qualify, rodeo athletes must compete in the High Desert Stampede, Sisters Rodeo, and Crooked Roundup in 2025 and earn the highest total winnings across the series.

You won’t want to miss your opportunity to see the next chapter in the history of the Cascade Chute Out. We’ll see you at the rodeo! High Desert Stampede kicks the series off from April 2-5, 2025, followed by the Sisters Rodeo June 11-15, 2025, with the finale at the Crooked River Roundup June 26-28, 2025. This series of thrilling events will unite top competitors, fans, and rodeo enthusiasts for an unforgettable experience. Get your tickets today!

highdesertstampede.com/the-cascade-chute-out-returns