The Center Foundation Adds Knee’d to Know to Home Study Program for Medical Professionals

The Center Foundation, a Central Oregon nonprofit providing sports medicine services to high school students, is expanding its virtual home study program for medical professionals with the addition of a new course. Knee’d to Know is focused on current and emerging trends in surgery and rehabilitation of the knee and qualifies for continuing education units (CEU) approved by the Board of Certification. This course follows the launch of Brain Trust, The Center Foundation’s first offering in the home study program.



“This year has challenged all of us to adapt, and The Center Foundation is doing just that by offering virtual education opportunities to medical professionals during a time when it’s not safe for us to meet in person,” said Sonja Donohue, executive director of The Center Foundation. “By adapting our comprehensive professional education conferences into a virtual home study program, we’re able to reach a wider audience and continue to advance national education on important topics in today’s medical community.”



Since 2007, The Center Foundation has delivered annual in-person educational symposiums dedicated to updating the medical community’s collective knowledge. Now, it has made the most recent conferences available as online courses. The Center Foundation home study program allows medical professionals to earn continuing education credits through a flexible, study-at-your-own-pace program with a variety of packages and pricing options.



“Knee’d to Know” is designed for physical therapists, primary care physicians, chiropractors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified athletic trainers with an interest in orthopedics and sports medicine. Participants will achieve a greater understanding of the management of knee injuries and therapies, including diagnoses of knee injuries and rehabilitation strategies. The course includes six sessions from five medical experts specializing in sports medicine. Those enrolled in the home study course will have lifetime access to the program and access to live technical support.

To learn more about Knee’d to Know or the entire home study program, visit: centerfoundation.org/ktk-home-study.

