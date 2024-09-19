The City of Bend Agrees to Sell Juniper Ridge Lots to Taylor Brooks

At its September 18 meeting, the Bend City Council approved the sale of two lots in the Juniper Ridge Area to Taylor Brooks and acquired three lots in the Core area.

The City agreed to sell the two lots in Juniper Ridge for a total of $8 million. That funding will be allocated to the City’s General Fund as discretionary revenues with the intent of the funds being used to support additional land management strategies and development of property in Juniper Ridge, as well as support the City’s redevelopment goals within the Core Area.

“The sale of the two lots is another step forward in the development of the Juniper Ridge Area,” said City Manager Eric King. “This is a location the City has identified as a place to invest in more employment and industrial uses that benefit our community.”

This agreement also includes a separate infrastructure agreement for the construction of right-of-way (roads and utilities) by Taylor Brooks in Juniper Ridge consistent with the Bend Development Code. Required improvements included frontages and sections of NE Cooley Rd., NE Talus Place, NE 18th St., NE Andesite St., NE Outcrop Lane, NE Olivine Rd. and NE Igneous Drive.

The City also entered into a purchase and sales agreement with Tayor Development LLC to acquire property in the Core Area at 184 NE Franklin Ave., 615 NE Second St., and 637 NE Second St. for $3.5 million. The Core Area properties have been identified as locations that can meet the short-term and long-term community needs by ultimately supporting redevelopment goals for the area with future public uses, including the potential development of a new City Hall.

