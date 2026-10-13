The Compliance Connection: What’s New, What’s Changing & What Employers Need to Know

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Presented by: Jeff Burgess, Learning & Development Specialist II, BOLI

7:45am: Announcements and Introductions

8am-12pm: Presentation

Location: Hampton Inn, 730 SW Columbia St, Bend

What’s Keeping Central Oregon Employers Up at Night?

From navigating the growing use of artificial intelligence to managing employee accommodations, wage and hour compliance, and evolving leave laws, today’s employers face increasingly complex workplace challenges. Business owners, agency directors, HR professionals, and supervisors need practical guidance to stay informed, reduce risk, and confidently navigate Oregon’s employment laws.

What You’ll Learn

Join the Central Oregon Employers Council and the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries (BOLI) for a lively, interactive presentation featuring Jeff Burgess from BOLI’s Employer Assistance team. We’ll take a closer look at some of today’s most pressing employment law topics, including:

Artificial Intelligence in the Workplace: Understanding the appropriate use and potential misuse of AI in employment practices.

Workplace Accommodations: Navigating accommodation requirements and practical strategies related to disabilities, pregnancy, religious beliefs, and workplace safety.

Wage and Hour Compliance: Exploring new developments, common employer questions, and important compliance considerations.

Paid Leave Oregon: Three years later, examining common pitfalls, lessons learned, and effective administration strategies for businesses of all sizes.

Equal Pay Compliance: Understanding Oregon’s equal pay requirements and the challenges employers face in achieving and maintaining compliance.

Bring your questions and join us for a morning of learning, connection, and valuable insights!

About the speaker: Jeff Burgess earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi in 1988 and spent 15 years in private practice before joining the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries (BOLI) in 2002. Since 2009, he has served on BOLI’s Employer Assistance team, providing employment law training, compliance guidance, and practical resources to employers, managers, and HR professionals throughout Oregon.

Cost $50, pre-registration required at https://bit.ly/4B4F2pg

This program is approved for 4 SHRM PDCs

Please contact Don Paumier, COEC Board President, 971.201.9230 or donpaumier@gmail.com with questions.