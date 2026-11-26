((L-R) Jeff Burgess and COEC Board President Don Paumier | Photo by Noah Nelson)

The Compliance Connection: What’s New, What’s Changing & What Employers Need was hosted on November 4 at the Hampton Inn in Bend’s Old Mill District. Put on by the Central Oregon Employers Council (COEC), the Oregon Bureau of Labor (BOLI) and Industries and the Central Oregon Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the event was aimed at providing business owners, agency directors, HR professionals and supervisors much-needed guidance to stay informed, reduce risk and confidently navigate Oregon’s employment laws. Completing the seminar also provided four PDC/Recertification credits along with a certificate of completion.

The day was hosted by Jeff Burgess, who earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi in 1988 and spent 15 years in private practice before joining BOLI in 2002. Since 2009, he has served on BOLI’s Employer Assistance team, providing employment law training, compliance guidance and practical resources to employers, managers and HR professionals throughout Oregon. After 17 years leading this seminar and 24 years with BOLI, Burgess announced his retirement, stating that this would be his final time hosting this seminar in Bend.

The seminar aimed to cover some of the most pressing topics currently facing employers, such as AI in the workplace, workplace accommodations, wage and hour compliance, equal pay compliance and handling Paid Leave Oregon. Each of these factors is made more complex in today’s rapidly evolving professional landscape. When many laws and regulations were originally built for the traditional, 40-hour, in-person workweek, things can get tricky given the rise of things like remote work.

If a remote worker legally considers their home office as their official workspace, how does that affect whether or not they are paid for their travel time? What are the religious/ministerial exceptions to labor laws? What exactly does “work of comparable character” mean and how does that factor into equal pay?

These topics and so many more are all discussed in great detail, with the opportunity for questions and greater discussion, at The Compliance Connection and seminars like it. BOLI, SHRM and COEC all recognize the importance of this education, not just to help out employers, but to help ensure that all employees are treated equally and with respect to their rights.

With four seminars planned each year, COEC has the goal of providing high-quality, low-cost educational opportunities for local employers.

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