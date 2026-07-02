The Confederated  Tribes of Warm Springs & City of Bend Hold Joint Meeting

(The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Tribal Chairman Dennis White III presented Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and the Bend City Council with a flag at yesterday’s joint meeting | Photo courtesy of City of Bend)

On June 30, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the City of Bend held a joint meeting to discuss topics of mutual interest between the two governments.

The meeting included a discussion around the Deschutes Basin water resources including how to best conserve water, specifically mitigating groundwater usage.

The two governments received an update on the art program and the replacement of the artwork at the Hwy. 20 and Cooley Rd. roundabout.

And the City of Bend shared an updated on its growth plan, which is an effort to plan for the next 20 years of growth in Bend.

“Both councils have new people at the table, and new relationships need to be built and old ones strengthen now. That is why this meeting mattered,” said Edward R. Henderson, Secretary-Treasurer/CEO for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. “But meetings are not the goal. We have sat at many tables over the years. What matters is what happens after we leave them. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will measure this relationship by what is done, not by what is said.”

“Today’s joint meeting was vital to continue meaningful conversations with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs about topics that have major impacts on our region,” said Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler. “Together we face challenges and opportunities that are best addressed by working collaboratively. I’m grateful for this opportunity to listen, learn and continue building a strong relationship that benefits all of our communities.”

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the City of Bend signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in April of 2024. The agreement was the first-of-its-kind between the Tribe and a city in Central Oregon, and established a regular, rotating annual meeting schedule between the City Council and the Tribal Council on matters of common interest.

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