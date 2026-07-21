The Council on Aging of Central Oregon Secures Grant Funding to Meet Rising Demand for Senior Nutrition and Connection Programs

(Photo courtesy of Council on Aging of Central Oregon)

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is strengthening essential services for older adults thanks to a series of significant grants from national, regional, and local philanthropic partners. Securing grant funding in today’s highly competitive landscape is an immense challenge, making these collective awards both an honor and a lifeline for the region’s older adults.

Among the programs bolstered by this funding is Meals on Wheels, which helps homebound seniors remain healthy and independent by delivering nutritious meals directly to their homes. In 2025, the Council on Aging delivered 153,409 meals across Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties, a 7% increase over the previous year.

Delivering tens of thousands of meals each year requires more than food. It takes dedicated staff and volunteers, consistent transportation, and a well-equipped kitchen. Support from Meals on Wheels America, Les Schwab, OnPoint Community Credit Union, and The Reser Family Foundation will help sustain every part of that effort through funding for meal production, kitchen equipment, fleet vehicles, and volunteer mileage reimbursement.

The Council on Aging’s Community Dining program offers older adults nutritious meals and regular opportunities for social connection. In 2025, the program served 45,465 meals across the tri-county region. Support from Les Schwab, Roundhouse Foundation, St. Charles Health System, and The Reser Family Foundation will help sustain this program, ensuring older adults in our communities continue to have access to nutritious meals and meaningful opportunities for connection.

Additional funding from Roundhouse Foundation and Community Care Corps, an initiative of the Administration for Community Living, will strengthen the councilonaging.org/programs/caring-connections/. By matching trained volunteers with older adults experiencing loneliness or social isolation, the program builds meaningful relationships through regular visits, phone calls, transportation, events, and other supportive services.

“These grants are an investment in the health, connection, and well being of older adults across Central Oregon,” said Cassie Regimbal, Executive Director of the Council on Aging of Central Oregon. “Every day, we see the difference a home-delivered meal, a friendly visit, or a shared lunch can make in someone’s life. This support allows us to meet growing needs, expand our reach into rural communities, and ensure more older adults have the opportunity to age well wherever and however they choose.”

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon:

Since 1975, the Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. CoA advocates for, empowers, and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being.

councilonaging.org • 541-678-5483