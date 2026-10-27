The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Announces Expansion of School Resource Deputy Program

(Deputy Tristan Cox is pictured with a local student | Photo courtesy Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its School Resource Deputy (SRD) program as part of Sheriff Ty Rupert’s operational plan and ongoing discussions with Command Staff and community partners. The position was posted last Thursday, October 22nd. Out of respect for affected families who held memorial services Friday and Saturday, Sheriff Ty Rupert delayed making a public announcement until today.

In response to the recent tragedy at Silver Rail Elementary School, Sheriff Rupert has authorized an additional SRD position dedicated to serving county schools. This expansion underscores the Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to maintaining a strong, coordinated law-enforcement presence in local schools and supporting partner districts during critical incidents.

“Our schools must remain safe places for students to learn and grow. Expanding our School Resource Deputy program strengthens our partnership with local districts and reinforces our commitment to protecting children, staff, and families throughout Deschutes County,” said Deschutes County Sheriff Ty Rupert.

An experienced deputy who previously served as an SRD has been temporarily assigned to provide interim school coverage until a new deputy is hired.

The SRD position is now posted internally, and the deputy selected will be assigned to an area that best fits the needs of the team and our schools. Adding an additional SRD enhances the Sheriff’s Office’s ability to prevent, prepare for, and respond to threats in local schools while providing a visible and trusted law‑enforcement presence for students, staff, and families.

“I want to acknowledge the fears and expectations of families who are asking for full-time SRDs in every school, and today’s action is one step forward,” said Sheriff Rupert. “Protecting our entire county is critical, and our schools have become an even higher priority following this tragedy. I’ll continue partnering with Bend‑La Pine Schools and our community to build on our SRD program that helps better protect our children.”

The Sheriff’s Office currently has three full‑time SRDs serving schools in Sisters, La Pine, Terrebonne, Tumalo, Bend’s Buckingham Elementary, Realms Middle School, and Sunriver’s Three Rivers School. Adding this new position will bring the team to four deputies, and the Sheriff’s Office will continue working on future plans to further expand the SRD program.