The Dos And Don’ts Of Air Filter Maintenance

Air filter maintenance is an important aspect when it comes to the health and performance of your HVAC system. That’s why you should prioritize regular maintenance of your air filters. Inspect the air filters from time to time. Ensure that they aren’t dirty. Clean them regularly. Change an ineffective system with a high-performance 18x24x1 air filter . Here are the dos and don’ts when it comes to air filter maintenance.

Clean The Filters Regularly

Conduct regular visual checks. This will tell you whether your filter is clean. Check to see if there are any small particles trapped in the filter’s foam. Clean it regularly to prevent dirt from building up. If your system is in a grueling condition (i.e., contains sand as well as silt beds), replace it immediately.

When cleaning your systems, wear solvent-based gloves. They are designed to protect your hands from the effects of harmful chemicals. Use foam filter-specific based cleaner. Follow all the instructions.

Don’t Use Gasoline to Clean the Filters

Gasoline isn’t good for your air filters. Thus, don’t use it to clean them. Air filters come with mechanics that are prone to wear and tear upon exposure to gasoline. It’s also important to note that gasoline tends to break down the cells of foam as well as glue. This reduces your HVAC system’s efficiency.

Use The Right Air Filter Oil

Don’t use any oil on your air filter. Most oils out there cannot be used on air filters. Use light viscosity oil on your filter. These oils can easily pass through the pores, reaching the engine without any difficulty.

The oil penetrates through the foam cells, evaporates, and leaves behind a sticky residue that traps any foreign particles. Apply more oil to the filter to maximize its efficiency. Remember, oil prevents dirt as well other debris from getting to the engine.

Don’t Twist It

Don’t twist the air filter. It will lead to the tearing of the foam. Instead, squeeze the excess oil and apply oil. Handle it gently. Use gloves when handling your air filter. Apply gentle force when squeezing the excess oil from the filters.

Clean The Filter’s Airbox

Besides changing the air filter, clean the airbox. Not cleaning the airbox will contaminate your filter, reducing its efficiency. Use a plastic air intake-based cover to clean the airbox. Consider using soapy water and a clean rag for optimal results.

Don’t Rush

Don’t be in a rush. Allow your filter to dry naturally after cleaning. Wash your filter with soap and clean water. Avoid using clothing dryers. They produce repeated tumbling that can tear the foam. It will also break the seam glue. Thus, let it dry naturally to avoid damaging the foam or flue seam.

The Bottom-Line