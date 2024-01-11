The EDCO Annual Luncheon is Sold Out!

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

We’re excited to announce that the EDCO Annual Luncheon tickets are officially sold out! A heartfelt thank you goes out to all our sponsors and companies that purchased tables. This overwhelming response is a testament to the excitement and engagement within our community.

If you were unable to secure a ticket, you can add your name to the waitlist by reaching out to Emily Miller at emily@edcoinfo.com, or by phone at 541-388-3236, ext. 7. If tickets become available, we will reach out on a first come, first served basis.

EDCO Annual Luncheon

Thursday, February 8, 2024 | 11am-1:30pm

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Central Oregon PubTalk

Thursday, January 25, 2023

4:30-7pm

Grab a beer and meet members of the local community. This month’s event features business leaders and entrepreneurs from the outdoor industry. Join us to hear from Oregon Outdoor Alliance, Broke Supply Co., SnoPlanks Academy, and a keynote panel featuring representatives from Keen, prAna and On related to navigating the changing tides in this ever-evolving industry.

