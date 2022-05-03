The Environmental Center Announces Applications are Open to Fund Local Waste Reduction Projects

(Photo | Courtesy of The Enviromental Center)

Individuals, businesses and community organizations are encouraged to apply for funding for materials, infrastructure or time to help with innovative projects that focus on waste reduction efforts. Funding is available for projects in the $500-$2,000 range. In years past, projects have spanned a wide range of categories, from implementing recycling signage in schools, expanded reuse for bulk grocery purchases and starting restaurant composting programs.

This year, the Community Innovation Fund application process has been simplified and updated to be more accessible. “We don’t want people to be discouraged when they hear the word ‘grant,’ thinking they need to be or hire a professional grant writer to be considered,” says Udara Abeysekara Bickett, Rethink Waste program manager at The Environmental Center. “The fund is available to help get creative ideas off the ground, and we will focus on projects that can continue past the funding cycle as well as support equity and accessibility in our communities.”

More information about the Community Innovation Fund can be found on the Rethink Waste Project blog here . Applications can be submitted via a brief Google Form , filled out digitally and emailed as a PDF to udara@envirocenter.org or applicants have the option to record and email a short video explaining their project idea. Applications are open until May 30, 2022 at 5pm, and funded projects will be announced early June. A total of $6,000 will be awarded across all projects this year.

The Rethink Waste Project, a program of The Environmental Center, provides waste prevention and reduction education and engagement for Deschutes County residents, businesses, and organizations through a partnership with Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste and local garbage and recycling service providers. They offer free presentations around waste reduction, recycling, food waste prevention and more.