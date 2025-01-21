The Environmental Center Awarded 2025 Oregon DEQ Grant for Reuse Bend

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Project has been awarded the highly competitive Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine Materials Management grant for its Reuse Bend initiative, with the maximum amount of $125,000 awarded, to implement the project over the next two years.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) awarded $1.2 million in Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine grant funds to 14 recipients in 11 counties across Oregon that stood out for their vision, creativity, and potential to make a meaningful difference in waste prevention. DEQ received 110 applications from across the state in which applicants demonstrated innovation, dedication, and community impact in their project proposals.

“The grant program supports statewide efforts to reduce the environmental and human health impacts of materials at all stages of their lifecycle,” said DEQ Grants Coordinator, Haley Miller. “After a pause in 2020, our team has been hard at work reigniting a program that can more effectively invest in community solutions to the environmental, social and health impacts created by production, consumption, use and disposal of materials.”

Reuse Bend

Reuse Bend (an initiative of the Rethink Waste Project of The Environmental Center) aims to bring reusable serviceware to Bend. Through a reusable take-out container program, and a food cart lot pilot, Reuse Bend is excited to initiate the systems change and culture shifts to transition Bend and Central Oregon’s foodservice sector from single-use to reusables.

The project plans to do so through two related initiatives:

Addressing takeout waste through a reusable container program (similar to Rogue To Go). Tackling on-site dining waste issues at food cart lots, a particularly challenging problem due to limited facilities, through a reusable dishware pilot program at a local food cart lot.

“This has been an idea I’ve had for a few years, and it’s a dream come true to be able to bring it to life with the help of this grant,” Kavi Chokshi, The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste program manager, shared. “I’m excited to work on a project that has a very real, tangible impact in the community I love, and I believe there’s so much potential for this to create the systems change and culture shifts we need to mindfully use materials. We are grateful to DEQ and all the project supporters for this opportunity.”

“Deschutes County is committed to waste prevention programs and recognizes the significant impact the Reuse Bend pilot project can have and the potential to expand this program within other cities in Deschutes County”, says Tim Brownell, Deschutes County Solid Waste director. “We have an on-going partnership with The Environmental Center for waste prevention and waste reduction programs and know this pilot project presents a tremendous opportunity to reduce single-use waste in the foodservice sector.”

The Rethink Waste Project also published a blog post (viewable at <bit.ly/reusebend>) with more information on the project, which included this emoji-bulleted summary:

Here are a few reasons the Rethink Waste Project is excited for this project:

Save 10,000 single use containers PLUS one dump truck per week

PLUS one dump truck per week Eliminate PFAS, micro-plastics, and contaminants from our food

Businesses save on container cost w/ each meal

Collections & dishwashing – keep resources within the community

Keep litter and microplastics out of our parks, forests, and waterways

Model sustainability as a visitor destination

Change systems to help bring culture change

Work on the project will begin in March, with an expected public launch of Reuse Bend around June, just in time for restaurants and food trucks’ busy summer season. Food service businesses or individuals that are interested in participating, can reach out by email to kavi@envirocenter.org

Other Supporters

City of Bend

“As a local government committed to climate action and waste prevention, we recognize the significant impact that this program can have if successful and eventually scaled up throughout the community. Shifting to reuseables in the food service sector provides a waste reduction benefit and also encourages behavior change and improves awareness about waste prevention to a broad swath of our community. This culture change has rippling impacts toward greater waste reduction behavior across the community, which will help the City meet its climate action goals.” ~ Cassie Lacy, senior management analyst, City of Bend

Beyond Plastics Deschutes County

“This initiative, allowing consumers to purchase reusable containers and exchange them at participating eateries, is a huge step in tackling the reduction of plastics, and will make a significant impact in plastic and waste reduction in our community.

Furthermore, this will set the stage for further plastic reduction initiatives and help the city of Bend achieve its Community Climate Action Plan goals.” ~ Sincerely the members of the Beyond Plastics Deschutes County Affiliate group: Shari Harris-Dunning, G. Andrew Dunning III, Dr. Anne-Marie Eklund, Nancy Engelhard, Ansley Dunning (beyondplastics.org)

Interconnected Diversity LLC

“This funding for the reusable takeout container program is an incredible opportunity to ignite the curiosity, creativity, and collaboration our community is so capable of, while addressing some of the systemic barriers to these needed changes.

“The implementation of this project will not only help prevent waste, but the visibility of reusable containers at the cart lot and throughout our community will amplify awareness of sustainable practices more broadly. This pilot program has the potential to be an awesome catalyst for many of the urgent changes we need for a healthier future.

“We’re eager to support TEC in this important work in any way we can.” ~ Erika M. Miller, founder, Interconnected Diversity LLC

About The Environmental Center:

The Environmental Center’s (TEC) mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for change.

envirocenter.org