The Environmental Center Issues an Action-Needed Alert & Other Updates

(In-person youth classes resumed | Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

The Environmental Center announces an Action Alert, Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend, in-person youth classes and more.

Action Alert

Urge your elected officials to support the “Reach” code bill – Legislative Concept (LC) 39 – in Oregon’s Legislative Short Session next month!

Reach Code is a priority bill for The Environmental Center, Oregon Conservation Network and many cities across the state. It will support communities like Bend in reducing climate pollution by making their buildings more energy-efficient from the start of construction.

Buildings are a significant source of climate and air pollution, predominantly from burning methane gas and other fossil fuels. Energy use in buildings accounts for more than half of Bend’s greenhouse gas emissions!*

The State of Oregon is currently holding cities back from enacting more robust energy efficiency standards for buildings. The Reach code bill will allow Oregon cities to reach for climate action by adopting stronger energy efficiency building standards within their jurisdictions. Help us advocate for better, more efficient homes and commercial buildings when the legislative session begins on February 1. Contact your state and city elected leaders today. Tell them you support LC 39 because:

Advancing state energy codes will help Bend and other cities in Oregon achieve their community-specific climate goals. Reducing home energy use is a key action in Bend’s Community Climate Action Plan.

Addressing energy efficiency from the get-go is the least expensive time to do so and will reduce their climate and air pollution for decades to come. It’s a win for climate and affordable living.

*Source: Community Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory conducted in 2018. Learn more in the Community Climate Action Plan .

More talking points and resources here: climatesolutions.org/article/2022-01/how-we-build-has-major-climate-impacts

Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend

Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend will be offered as a hybrid event this year that can be experienced from the comfort of home and at the theater. Mountainfilm on Tour showcases a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado.

We’re offering two shows, each with different films:

In-person show — Saturday, February 19, 7pm at the Tower Theatre

Virtual show — Thursday, February 24 through Sunday, February 27

Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend is a fundraiser for The Environmental Center. We hope you’ll join us for a fun way to support our mission!

Purchase tickets here: envirocenter.org/tec-events/mountainfilm-on-tour

Want to Set a Zero Waste Goal, but Not Sure Where to Start?

Heading into the New Year, we might feel inspired to set goals in many areas of our lives. Here are five actions to help you rethink waste this year! We invite you to choose at least one and stick with it throughout 2022.

Earthsmart Series Kicks Off with Vermicomposting — AKA Worms!

Our youth education team kicked off 2022 with in-person lessons at Lava Ridge, Rosland, Silver Rail and Amity Creek elementary schools. Our time in the classroom focused on teaching about natural resources, waste reduction and vermicomposting. We are so thrilled to be back in schools!

The Environmental Center is Proud to Partner with COCC’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion for the 2022 Season of Nonviolence

The Environmental Center and COCC are hosting Community Book Conversations on the best-selling novel, Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

We encourage you to join one of the various book groups being offered, specifically one being co-hosted by Environmental Center staff on Wednesdays at 5pm. This book group will be held virtually. Contact Priscilla Calleros to register. Mention Green Drinks when you register to receive a free beverage at a local sustainable coffee house!

Our Picks

A Novel Idea 2022 : Deschutes Public Library recently announced their selections for the 2022 A Novel Idea Project: The Seed Keeper, written by Diane Wilson; and I Can Make This Promise by Christine Day. The goal of this program is to inspire Deschutes County residents to read, discuss and attend free cultural and author events to unite our community. Mark your calendars for April 2022 when programming kicks off. In the meantime, you can find these books (also offered in e-book and audiobook formats) at your local library or bookstore.

: Deschutes Public Library recently announced their selections for the 2022 A Novel Idea Project: The Seed Keeper, written by Diane Wilson; and I Can Make This Promise by Christine Day. The goal of this program is to inspire Deschutes County residents to read, discuss and attend free cultural and author events to unite our community. Mark your calendars for April 2022 when programming kicks off. In the meantime, you can find these books (also offered in e-book and audiobook formats) at your local library or bookstore. The Oregon Housing and Community Services Multifamily Energy Program (OR-MEP) is establishing a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coalition to advance racial justice within the energy industry and beyond. The program is now recruiting individuals who represent stakeholder groups that are influenced by OR-MEP policies to serve in paid positions on the Coalition — including anyone who has ever lived in affordable housing, property managers and energy professionals, among others. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply by January 28.