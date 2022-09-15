The Environmental Center to Host 21st Central Oregon Green Tour

(Photo | by Wasim Muklashy)

Back in person for the first time since 2019, The Environmental Center (TEC) invites Central Oregonians on the 21st Green Tour on Saturday, September 24. This free tour features a wide variety of unique, sustainable spaces using innovative methods to save — and in many cases generate — energy. All are encouraged to attend to connect with homeowners, builders, and designers who share their passion and curiosity for green building, sustainable design, and energy efficiency. From net-zero affordable housing options, to custom homes, to accessory dwelling units (ADUs), there will be something for everyone! Nine sites are in Bend, and one site is located in Redmond.

Why host a tour focused on better buildings? “Because in Bend, buildings account for 54 percent of our carbon emissions,” says Mike Riley, Executive Director at TEC. “If we’re going to reduce our community’s contribution to climate pollution, we need to reduce energy use in our homes and businesses and turn them into sources of renewable, solar power. So on September 24, our neighbors across the region will welcome us into their homes to learn from their experiences.”

The event kicks off with a free community celebration on Tuesday, September 20 at Open Space Event Studios from 5-7pm. On Wednesday, September 21, a Lunch and Learn event featuring an expert panel will take place at The Environmental Center from 11:45am-1:30pm to learn the ABC’s of ADUs (tickets $10 to cover lunch). The Green Tour itself takes place on Saturday, September 24 from 10am-4pm. Attendees are encouraged to stop by The Environmental Center at 16 NW Kansas Ave. to grab coffee, test drive a new electric vehicle with Forth Mobility, join a guided bike tour with Bend Bikes at 1pm, or make their way to the sites they are most interested in on their own.

Printed Green Tour Guides will be available for pickup in the September 2022 edition of The Source Weekly. Learn more about the details of each event, and register in advance for the tour, at envirocenter.org/tour .