The Environmental Center’s Green Tour is Going Virtual

This year’s Green Tour features a 1920’s retrofit, ADUs and cottages, zero energy, electric vehicles and more. More than ever, we need the enhanced environmental stewardship, affordability, health, comfort and durability associated with high-performance new and existing homes. We hope the Green Tour inspires you to find new ways to save energy and go solar at home and at work.

Driving High Demand for High-Performance Homes

Thursday, September 17 at noon

Kick off the Green Tour with Sam Rashkin, US Department of Energy’s Chief Architect of the Building Technology Office.



High-performance home advocates couldn’t be more passionate. Sharing that passion has always proven difficult because the benefits of high-performance homes are invisible to most consumers. This conversation is too important and too easy not to get right.

Join us to hear from Rashkin as he shares his insight from 25 years in the field overseeing the certification of over 1 million ENERGY STAR homes. He’ll show us opportunities that are often overlooked to connect with consumers to demonstrate the value of high-performance homes.

Register for virtual kickoff here: eventbrite.com/e/green-tour-kickoff-with-keynote-speaker-sam-rashkin-tickets

What does a virtual home tour entail?

We’ll give you the insider’s scoop on what’s happening behind the walls, in the garage and on the roof and you’ll still get to ask questions of the experts and home occupants. Through virtual events, we’ll showcase cutting-edge projects and introduce you to the key project team members.

Virtual tour experiences

Over the course of the last full week in September, we’ll release video tours of each site and host live online events for you to join us and learn first-hand from your peers and community. This format will give us a unique opportunity to see projects in progress, see the finished product, and connect with more energy experts.

Meet Experts & Talk to Local Homeowners

Several events happening Thursday-Saturday, 9/17-9/26

Sign up here: eventbrite.com/o/the-environmental-center.

Thursday, 9/17

12pm: Keynote Kickoff: Driving high demand for high performance homes. Register here.

Monday, 9/21

12pm: Driving on Sunshine: Why electric vehicles and solar work at home and at work. Register here.

5pm: Remodeling for Efficiency and Comfort: How energy upgrades can transform our existing homes. Register here.

Tuesday, 9/22

5pm: Zero Energy Homes: How to take high performance to zero energy. Register here.

Wednesday, 9/23

4pm: Attainable and Sustainable Housing: How Kor Community Land Trust is building affordable zero energy homes. Register here.

Thursday, 9/24

12pm: Reimagining the Construction Waste Stream: Reducing waste in new construction and retrofit projects. Register here.

Saturday, 9/26

Visit Kor’s Site in-person! You must register to reserve your spot because they will cap the number of people that can visit for each 1/2-hour spot. Register here

Green Tour sites will be released on our website over the last full week in September. You’ll be able to watch interviews, see photos and get an insider’s peek into the building process!

Access virtual tours at envirocenter.org/programs/the-energy-challenge/green-tour.

