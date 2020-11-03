The Environmental Center’s Sustainability Awards Cancelled for 2020

Due to COVID-19 and the inability to gather in large groups, The Environmental Center has decided to cancel our 2020 Sustainability Awards and postpone the event to Fall 2021.

Every two years, we host the Sustainability Awards as a way to celebrate individuals, businesses and organizations who are making Central Oregon a healthier, more prosperous place where everyone can thrive. In 2018, we honored:

Local Food Catalyst — Nicolle Timm-Branch and Central Oregon Locavore

Local Food Innovator — Volcano Veggies

Business — Wanderlust Tours

Creative Re-Cycling — Bend Velo

Organization — Bend Science Station

Exemplar — Bethlehem Inn

This year would have been our fifth event. Although we’re sad to delay the Awards, we also see this as an opportunity to plan for a more meaningful event that is inclusive and representative of all the great work happening across the region. We’re striving to find creative, innovative ways to make this event better — and to facilitate conversations around the inherent intersection of social justice and a healthy environment.

Here are some of the questions we are thinking about as we take a step back to plan next year’s event:

How can we shift the focus to environmental and climate justice?

How should we celebrate achievements while still acknowledging the challenges that disproportionately impact many community members?

How can we engage a wider audience in nominating individuals and organizations for awards, in helping to select winners, and in attending the event?

We’d love to hear from you. What would you like to see in 2021? We look forward to a future celebration when it’s appropriate to host an event. (Or, if needed, a fun virtual awards ceremony!) Share your thoughts here: envirocenter.org/tec-events/sustainability-awards.

