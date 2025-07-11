The five most stressful industries to work in revealed

Work-related stress is one of the biggest battles people face across the world. And it affects all industries.

A recent report from StoreFeeder, found that over 40% of warehouse workers have seen their mental health suffer as a result of their work, while it’s even worse for many other industries. Ultimately, there’s no escaping from at least a little bit of work stress.

But that has a knock-on effect to a person’s wider mental health, with more and more needing to get help with addiction, depression and even trauma. That’s happening in some industries more than others, and visiting various rehab centres and certain roles and industries will crop up time and time again from patients. But what are the most stressful industries to work in? We run down five of the worst…

Healthcare

From doctors and nurses to paramedics and support staff, healthcare professionals face constant pressure to perform in high-stakes situations. Long shifts, night work, staff shortages, and the emotional weight of caring for sick or dying patients all contribute to significant levels of stress.

The pandemic further intensified these challenges, leading to widespread burnout across the sector. Even in more stable times, the need to make quick, life-impacting decisions and deal with traumatic events makes healthcare one of the toughest sectors to work in mentally and physically.

Education

Teaching is often described as a vocation, not just a job, but it’s also one of the most emotionally and mentally demanding careers. Teachers juggle lesson planning, marking, parent communication, inspections, and growing classroom sizes, all while being expected to support students’ wellbeing and academic success.

Many teachers report working well beyond school hours, often with limited resources and increasing administrative burdens. The emotional toll of helping struggling students, coupled with pressure to meet performance targets, makes this sector highly susceptible to stress and burnout.

Emergency Services

Police officers, firefighters, and ambulance crews are regularly exposed to dangerous, traumatic, and emotionally charged situations. These roles often involve life-and-death decisions, physical risk, and dealing with the aftermath of violence, accidents, or tragedy.

The unpredictable nature of the job, irregular hours, and high public expectations can weigh heavily on those in the emergency services. Many personnel also experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to repeated exposure to distressing incidents.

Finance and Banking

The finance industry, including roles in banking, trading, and investment, is notorious for high stress levels. Employees in these fields often work under intense pressure, managing large sums of money, tight deadlines, and the constant risk of economic fluctuations.

The ‘always-on’ culture, particularly in high-level roles, means long working hours and high levels of responsibility. The competitive nature of the sector can also foster a culture of overwork and anxiety, particularly when job security depends on hitting tough performance targets.

Hospitality and Retail

Often overlooked in stress rankings, hospitality and retail jobs are among the most physically and emotionally demanding. Employees are frequently expected to work long hours, often on their feet, in fast-paced environments with little downtime. The pressure to deliver exceptional customer service, sometimes in the face of rude or aggressive customers, adds to the strain.

Low pay, job insecurity, and irregular shift patterns only heighten stress in these sectors, which were also hit hard by the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis. For many, the combination of poor work-life balance and limited progression opportunities makes these industries particularly taxing.