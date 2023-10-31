The Future of E-Bikes in Bend? November City Club Forum

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

The Future of E-Bikes in Bend?

What can we do to prevent further tragedies while acknowledging the importance of e-bikes role in mobility and transportation?

E-bikes came onto the market quickly and the industry has exploded in Central Oregon from kids to retirees. It presents a great opportunity for alternative transportation that provides equity for those with disabilities, mobility issues and longer commutes. But it is also causing conflicts among transportation users, on trails and injuries. How do we now create a system of education, safety, policies and enforcement that acknowledges e-bikes popularity and increased usage?

Panelists:

Emerson Levy , District 53 State Representative

, District 53 State Representative Brian Potwin , Executive Director at Commute Options

, Executive Director at Commute Options Bill Lynch , Board President with the Central Oregon Trails Alliance

, Board President with the Central Oregon Trails Alliance Moderated by Anna Kaminski, City and County Reporter at The Bulletin

For more information or to register:

members.cityclubco.org/ap/Events/Register/oQH2naMHmt2CB?sourceTypeId=EmailInvitation

cityclubco.org