The Future of Food is Local

(Photo courtesy of Edible Central Oregon)

A new publication launched this summer that highlights our region’s vibrant food culture with compelling storytelling, luscious imagery, and recipes to savor in every issue.

Available four times per year in print and digital formats, Edible Central Oregon shares stories of the people who nourish us and bring Central Oregon flavors to life, featuring a broad range of topics that appeal to foodies and novices, locals and visitors alike.

Edible Central Oregon acts as a community hub to amplify the work of local food growers and producers to an audience of 5,000+ readers, partnering with regional markets, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to share this message. High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is one such partner.

“HDFFA is excited to partner with Edible Central Oregon because we share a commitment to celebrating seasonal, regional food and the people who produce it,” says Ann Pistacchi-Peck, HDFFA associate director and market manager for the Bend Farmers Market. “Connecting more people with local farmers, ranchers, and food businesses leads to a stronger local food system, which also boosts our entire economy.”

The magazine is free at distribution locations such as markets and boutiques; restaurants, coffeeshops, and breweries; and hotels, museums and visitor centers. Publication is made possible by a diverse and growing group of advertising partners.

If your business would like to reach a passionate, well-informed audience while broadcasting its support for a thriving regional community, Edible Central Oregon offers a small number of advertising placements each issue. The deadline to be included in the winter issue is October 8.

ediblecentraloregon.com