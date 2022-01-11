The Giving Plate Wins Top $15,000 Prize from Central Oregon Gives

2021 Campaign Raised More than $650,000 for Local Nonprofits

Last week, The Source Weekly announced that The Giving Plate had raised the greatest amount in the 2021 Central Oregon Gives campaign, unlocking a $15,000 prize from an anonymous donor after the organization earned more than $259,708 in individual donations toward a $3.5 million capital campaign to build a free community food store in the heart of Bend’s Makers District.

“We are focused on creating a space for our guests that creates community and dignity,” said Renae Staley, executive director of The Giving Plate, which is the largest food pantry in Central Oregon and provides meals for more than 2,700 people each month. “We are really on the brink of something special and this $15,000 and all the donations make a very significant difference.”

In total, the Central Oregon Gives campaign raised $661,908 for more than 80 nonprofits over the seven-week campaign hosted by The Source Weekly at centraloregongives.com, which began in mid-November and ended at midnight on December 31, 2021.

The digital platform provided the funnel for 1,689 people to give generously to causes including affordable housing, animal rescue, environmental preservation and protection of children and seniors. For every donation of $25 or more donors received a generous thank you gift sponsored by Avid Cider, Backporch Coffee Roasters, Barre3, Boneyard Beer, Fjällräven, High Desert Museum, Humm Kombucha, Old Mill District, Roam, SCP Redmond Hotel or The Suttle Lodge.

From start to finish, 2,075 individual donations were made. Of those, 718 donations were less than $25 demonstrating the power of the online giving platform to engage small donors in supporting the diverse needs of our region.

One organization, Desert Sky Montessori, harnessed the power of those small donations and pulled in more than $17,000 in end-of-year giving — with 159 of those donations coming in gifts of $25 or less. The organization earned an additional $2,000 grant from Central Oregon Gives for receiving the most donations under $25. The funding will support the charter school to move into the former REALMS location on OB Riley Road.

“Central Oregon Gives completely changed the game for us,” said Julia Sutter, executive director of Desert Sky Montessori. “It’s not only the promotional pieces produced by the campaign, but it cuts out so much of the admin piece on our end, as well. I’m so thankful for it.”

In addition to The Giving Plate and Desert Sky Montessori, four other organizations are taking away $2,000 grants for their fundraising successes across several categories including:

“We put our energy behind this project every year because we’ve seen the tangible value of this digital link between open-hearted community members and nonprofits doing essential work for our communities,” said Aaron Switzer, publisher of The Source Weekly and founder of Central Oregon Gives. “We’re already making plans for 2022.”

centraloregongives.com • thegivingplate.org/building • dsmontessori.org