The Great Drake Park Duck Race kicks off June 25

(Closeup of ducks ready to be dumped into the Deschutes River | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Bend Rotary clubs)

Tickets for The Great Drake Park Duck Race go on sale June 26. This year marks the 37th year of local Rotary clubs, businesses and community members raising much-needed funds for local nonprofit organizations. The Duck Race has raised more than $2 million since it began in the late 1980s.

On Sunday, September 13, thousands of brightly colored ducks will float down the river to determine the prize winners. Duck race raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at First Community, Mid Oregon, OnPoint, Oregon Community and SELCO Credit Union locations and online at theduckrace.com. Local Rotarians and the duck mascot will also be out in the community promoting ticket sales throughout the summer. Look for them at familiar venues such as Newport Avenue Market.

Twenty prizes with total value over $18,000 will be raffled, including the Grand Prize of $5,000 cash! Additional prizes include Hoodoo Ski Area season passes, a wine fridge from Johnson Brothers Appliances, diamond earrings from Saxon’s Fine Jewelers and much more.

This year’s ticket sale proceeds will benefit Friends of the Children, KIDS Center, Saving Grace and Family Kitchen.

The Great Drake Park Duck Race is presented by local Rotary clubs and sponsored by Credit Unions Working Together (First Community, Mid Oregon, Oregon Community, OnPoint and SELCO Credit Unions).

Prize sponsors include Hoodoo Ski Area, Johnson Brothers Appliances, Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, Miller Lumber, Widgi Creek, Sounds Fast, The Fraker Group at Cross Country Mortgage, Loud & Clear AV, Marsh McLennan Agency, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Stillwater Fly Shop, Ace Hardware and Stellar Realty NW. Media and other sponsors include Central Oregon Daily News, News Channel 21, KQAK! 105.7, Carlson Sign, The Source Weekly, Cascade Business News, Bend Radio Group (Mix 100.7, KSJJ 102.9, Power 94, 92.9, BackyardBend, BackyardMedia), Combined Communications (99.7 The Bull, FM News 100.1 and AM 1110 KBND, Gold 107.7, Rock 98.3 The Twins, 101.7). In-kind support includes Carlson Sign, 3BK/Sign Pro, Humore.us, S&K Inflatable Rentals and Smartz.

theduckrace.com