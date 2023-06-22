The Great Drake Park Duck Race Kicks Off June 29

(Duck mascot cruising the river | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Tickets for The Great Drake Park Duck Race go on sale June 29. This year marks the 34th consecutive year of local Rotary clubs, businesses and community members raising much-needed funds for local nonprofit organizations. The Duck Race has raised nearly $2 million since it began in the late 1980s.

On Sunday, September 10, thousands of the bright colored ducks will float down the river to determine the prize winners. There will be festivities in the park starting at 11am including music, food trucks, bouncy houses and a kids duck race. Duck race raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at First Community, Mid Oregon, OnPoint, Oregon Community Credit Union and SELCO Credit Union locations and online at theduckrace.com. Local Rotarians and the Duck mascot will also be out in the community promoting ticket sales throughout the summer. Look for them at familiar venues such as Newport Avenue Market.

Twenty-one prizes with total value over $19,000 will be raffled, including the Grand Prize of $5,000 cash! Additional prizes include a Hoodoo Ski Area season passes, diamond earrings from Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, and much more.

2023 Duck Race ticket proceeds will benefit Central Oregon nonprofits CASA, Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools, Furnish Hope, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, Neighbor Impact, Saving Grace and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

theduckrace.com • midoregon.com