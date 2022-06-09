The Healy Foundation Grants $7,500 to Family Access Network

Funds to Benefit Low-Income Families throughout Central Oregon

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $7,500 grant from The Healy Foundation to support FAN’s crucial basic-needs services throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. The Healy Foundation and FAN align in their missions to advocate for youth and alleviate childhood poverty. FAN advocates coordinate with over 100 community partners each year to connect children in need to school supplies, clothing, food, shelter, positive youth development, and much more, so that they can focus on thriving in school.

“We are grateful that The Healy Foundation has chosen to partner with FAN once again as we work to alleviate poverty for Central Oregon kids in need,” said Julie Lyche, FAN executive director. “Education is a key to breaking the poverty cycle, and this grant will help our advocates ensure kids can remain in school, well-equipped and ready to learn.”

The Healy Foundation exists to build community and support the environment and youth by awarding unrestricted grants in Oregon and Hawai’i, and also awards scholarships to women graduating high school in Oregon each year. They partner with nonprofit teams working to mitigate climate change, protect ecosystems, educate and advocate for youth and reduce child poverty. The Foundation values collaboration, authenticity, compassion, responsiveness, and continuous learning.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675