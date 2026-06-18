The Hidden Bottle Hunt Returns for its Sixth Year!

(Photo courtesy of BottleDrop)

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, operator of the BottleDrop network, announces its 2026 Hidden Bottle Hunt, scheduled to take place June 25-28. This annual summer event, now in its sixth year, encourages individuals, families and communities to get outside, enjoy Oregon’s beauty and celebrate the state’s history of environmental stewardship, all while supporting local charities. Clues for the statewide hunt will be posted daily on BottleDrop’s website, guiding treasure hunters to the final hiding spots.

“2026 is my sixth year writing clues for the Hidden Bottle Hunt,” said Kelly Luzania, volunteer clue writer. “When I choose a hide location, I look for spots that showcase our beautiful state — places I’d be eager to explore with my own family. My clues are designed to narrow each zone to the final hiding spot in a creative and sometimes challenging way. My hope is for people to learn something new and enjoy getting their ‘boots on the ground’ searching with friends and family. Here’s to another great hunt — good luck and have fun!”

This year’s commemorative bottle design celebrates SOLVE, founded by Governor Tom McCall, who signed the Bottle Bill into law and believed every Oregonian shares an inherent right to enjoy and take responsibility for the places where we live, work and play. SOLVE’s volunteer-driven work brings communities together to care for our environment and enhance our waterways.

“Oregon’s Bottle Bill and SOLVE were both created with an intent to protect and preserve Oregon’s scenic beauty now and for generations to come,” said Devon Horsfield, vice president of strategy and outreach for OBRC. “We have a longstanding partnership with SOLVE, as both of our organizations strive to prevent and reduce litter throughout the state. Together, we hope to inspire Oregonians of all ages to get out on the trails and explore our incredible public lands during this year’s hunt. As you search for hidden bottles, keep an eye out for litter, too, and let’s leave Oregon even better than we found it!”

“We celebrate Oregon every day and are thrilled to be a part of its environmental legacy,” said Kris Carico, chief executive officer for SOLVE. “The Hidden Bottle Hunt is a great way for individuals and families to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state while searching for hidden treasures. Good luck to all participants!”

The 2026 Hidden Bottle Hunt will be comprised of six separate, simultaneous hunts, geographically dispersed in parks, trails or land open to the public across Oregon. OBRC will release clues each day of the hunt, leading treasure hunters to the hidden bottles. The lucky winners will get to keep the commemorative bottle and select a BottleDrop Give nonprofit partner to receive a $1,000 donation through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program. Thousands of nonprofits across Oregon raise funds for their organizations through the BottleDrop Give program each year.

July marks the 55th anniversary of the Oregon Bottle Bill, which Governor Tom McCall signed into law on July 2, 1971. It established the nation’s first beverage container redemption system and has helped keep Oregon clean and litter-free for more than five decades. Oregon’s Bottle Bill is also the most successful in the nation. In 2025, Oregon’s preliminary redemption rate was 90.9%, with Oregonians returning more than 2 billion containers for Grade-A domestic recycling.

Participants can learn more about the hunt and sign up for daily clue reminders by visiting bottledrop.com/hunt.

What is the Bottle Bill?

On July 2, 1971, Oregon became the first state in the nation to pass a Bottle Bill — a system that provides a redemption value for containers purchased in Oregon, incentivizing recycling and keeping bottles and cans out of our natural areas. It remains a groundbreaking approach to addressing the issue of litter in our forests, rivers, beaches, scenic byways and other natural areas. Over time, Oregon’s system has grown and innovated to become a national model of beverage container redemption and recycling, inspiring national and international delegations to visit Oregon to learn about its unique and effective system. Learn more about what makes the Oregon model special here.

About the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative:

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is the industry steward of Oregon’s nationally recognized beverage container redemption system and the operator of the BottleDrop network. On behalf of the beverage industry, OBRC helps Oregonians conveniently redeem and recycle more than 2 billion containers every year, dramatically reducing litter in Oregon’s special places and boosting the state’s recycling outcomes. To learn more, visit BottleDrop.com or OBRC.com.

About SOLVE:

SOLVE is an environmental nonprofit that brings communities together to take care of our environment and enhance our waterways. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots initiative to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon, and SW Washington, to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, while empowering a community of environmental stewards for our state. To learn more, visit SOLVE.org.

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