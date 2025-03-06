The Hydro Flask St. Patrick’s Day Dash Returns on March 15

Cascade Relays proudly returns with the Hydro Flask St. Patrick’s Day Dash, presented by Deschutes Brewery and Horizon Broadcasting. Get ready to celebrate the St. Patty’s Day weekend the authentic Central Oregon way — with fitness, green beer, live music, Irish dancers, Bend Fire Pipe and Drum and more!

This year is set to be better than ever, featuring the exciting new location for the start and finish line party — the iconic Deschutes Brewery’s Tasting Room on Simpson Ave in Bend, Oregon! Lace up your shoes for this family-friendly fun walk/run along the scenic Deschutes River Trail in Bend’s Old Mill District from 12pm to 5pm on March 15th. Choose between a 5K, 10K, or a leisurely 1.5-mile stroll — there’s something for everyone. For those seeking a more competitive experience, rest assured that all distances will be chip-timed!

“Traditions bring friends and family closer together,” said Scott J. Douglass, co-founder of Cascade Relays. “Let this year’s event focus on fun and personal connections as we celebrate our community and raise essential funds for great causes.”

Cross the finish line arch and revel in your achievement at the Post-Dash Bash! This vibrant celebration is open to the public, featuring craft beverages from Deschutes Brewery, local food vendors, costume contests, face painting, bagpipers, Irish dancers, and a live string band!

All proceeds benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Bend. Come for the run, stay for the party, and kick off your holiday weekend with fun for a worthy cause. The registration fees are: $35 for adults and $20 for youth for the 1.5-mile course; $50 for adults and $30 for youth for the 5K; and $65 for adults and $45 for youth for the 10K. Participants will receive a goodie bag, race bib, and a complimentary drink token. The first 600 registrants for the 10K and 5K will also receive a coveted Saint Patrick’s Day Dash commemorative Hydro Flask — secure yours and sign up today!

Double the fun by heading to the Packet Pickup Party at Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room on Friday, March 14th, from 12 pm to 6 pm. Enjoy a delicious brew while collecting your swag and kicking off the holiday festivities.

Same-day registration and packet pickup will also be available at the start line on Saturday morning from 10:30am to 11:45am, located directly in front of the Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room on Simpson Ave.

About Cascade Relays Foundation:

At Cascades Relays, being a positive member of the communities we live in and travel through is vital to our mission. The Cascade Relays Foundation supports local nonprofits, school groups, and community organizations in the communities our events travel through. Since its founding in 2008, the foundation has directly donated over $725,000 to local nonprofits and community groups. The Foundation allows Cascade Relays to support organizations in the communities along its Cascade Lakes Relay and Bend Beer Chase routes.

About The Boys & Girls Club of Bend.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is a safe place to learn and grow – all while having fun. At our two locations in Bend, we offer life-changing programs to youth between the ages of 5 to 18 years old. Our programs focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character development and citizenship involvement in our community in Central Oregon.

cascaderelays.com/cascade-relays-foundation • bgcbend.org