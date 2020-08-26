The Importance of Online Education In This Time of Crisis

Online education is critical now more than ever. As society moves online in these uncertain times, there is a need to maintain both a rigorous educational curriculum, and a sense of normalcy. Though different from face-to-face education, online education provides a lot of advantages over in-person learning.

First, online education is extremely flexible. Even when learning occurs synchronously, with lectures or meetings at set times, online learning is a portable experience. It can occur on a smartphone from the comfort of the home, or a laptop computer at the airport. There’s no need to trudge into a lecture hall at 9am, coffee in hand, when instead one can sit in a cozy chair and learn in their pajamas.

Online learning can even be asynchronous, allowing people to learn at their own speed without keeping up with a fast-paced curriculum. This is especially important for those with busy work schedules, or with children to take care of. Online learning in an asynchronous format makes learning accessible to people with a wide variety of busy schedules. In-person learning tends to remain inaccessible to those who have many other aspects to their lives.

Another flexible facet of online learning is the fact that someone’s location is no longer a problem. Many people have to make the choice to uproot themselves and their families in order to pursue a certain degree, or attend a certain school. Online learning makes this a nonissue. In this age of robust online curriculum, anyone can choose to study whatever subject they please at a wide variety of trade schools, colleges, and universities. Even the most prestigious schools offer online courses, so anyone can have access to a quality education.

Online education allows individuals to develop separate skills from in-person education. Self-discipline is essential in online learning – it takes a certain amount of accountability in order to successfully complete an online course. There is a higher level of discipline needed to make sure one is reading and retaining information on one’s own well enough to complete exams or projects remotely.

Computers are also an essential part of online learning, and participating in online education helps develop computer problem-solving skills. Not only are computers necessary in order to participate in classes and lectures, but many of the remote projects that occur with an online education require knowledge of new programs or software.

The community that develops with online learning can be much more vast than in-person classes. Not only can people more easily share their projects and successes online, but online education also allows tutors and mentors to more easily assist those who need it. There is no shortage of instructors willing to assist others in their educational journey when learning becomes a remote experience.

As the crisis advances and instructors and institutions develop new ways to teach online, online learning will continue to be more robust and accessible. It’s not a far stretch to say it may one day replace a substantial portion of in-person learning all together.

End Of Article