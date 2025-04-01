The Initial 2025 Lineup is Here

Surprise! We’re so excited to unveil our initial 2025 lineup.
This first round of artists includes 26 powerhouse acts representing the widest definition of “folk” — just how we like it! Explore the lineup and get excited for another magical weekend in Sisters.
Loudon Wainwright III • Katie Pruitt
Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge
John Fullbright • Sean Hayes • Gaby Moreno
Whitehorse • Tray Wellington Band
Humbird • Kaleta & Super Yamba Band
Bobby Alu • The Fretless • Max Gomez & Shannon McNally
Cordovas • Joy Clark • Alysha Brilla
Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band • Maia Sharp
The Rebel Eves • Madeleine Roger
Kora Feder • Sadie Gustafson-Zook