The Last Icicle Project: A Fundraiser for The Environmental Center

Local activist and student, Solari Brumder, is selling hand-crafted candles and custom Blackstrap neck buffs to raise climate change awareness and support The Environmental Center! Thank you, Solari!

“I choose to make neck buffs with my design to help raise climate change awareness,” said Brumder. “I also created candles that represent what is happening to our planet as the glaciers continue melting right before our eyes. Burning the candles represents our future, with the melting glacier candles reminding you that even the slightest action will make a difference.”

Pricing:

$12 Glacier Melt Candle

$24 Blackstrap Neck Buff

$32 The Last Icicle Project Package (Candle + Buff)

Interested in purchasing? Reach out to us directly or Venmo @thelasticicleproject

Rethink Waste Project

Action Alert! Share your input!

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is asking for public comment on the proposed Recycling Modernization Act (RMA) Rules that will shape Oregon’s recycling system for years to come.

Public comment period is open now through 4pm on Friday, July 28.

Resources to learn more:

Ways to provide public comment:

Send comments by email to 2023@deq.oregon.gov Visit the Recycling 2023 webpage to register for a public hearing

Have questions about the public comment process or want to brainstorm your public comment with The Environmental Center? Email Rethink Waste Program Manager, Udara Abeysekera Bickett, (udara@envirocenter.org) to sign up for RMA Public Comment Office Hours.

Garden Updates

Happy Hour in the Garden is Tuesday, June 20, from 4-6pm at our 16 NW Kansas Avenue Learning Garden! Come lend a hand and give back to our garden space that hosts local youth from spring to fall. Meet fellow garden enthusiasts and enjoy a free beer or bubbly beverage from our sponsors: Worthy Environmental! No gardening experience is necessary.

