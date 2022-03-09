The Latest Data Best Practices That You Should Start Using Today

Do cute cat pictures make your day?

It’s not just in your head. Looking at puppies playing or cats cuddling can scientifically boost your mood!

But you have to be careful. Hackers can implant malicious lines of code in the background of a cat photo. Never open or click on a photo link if you don’t know who’s sending it to you.

Staying safe online means being up to date on the latest data best practices. What other cybersecurity tips do you need to protect yourself? Check out this short guide to find out!

Don’t Use Outdated Software

Have you ever wondered why software companies are constantly releasing updates? It has to do with cyber security and efficiency.

When one of your software requests to update, you should comply immediately. Updates are hands-down one of the data best practices you can’t afford to skip.

Software updates can help fix known bugs so the program can run smoother. The upgrade may also add new features to the software. The new features will likely make it easier for you to streamline your daily activities, therefore maximizing your overall productivity.

Perform a Cybersecurity Audit

Software updates are also there to upgrade the security of the entire software system. If your computers are using outdated software, it’s not only inefficient, it’s unsafe.

Perform a cybersecurity audit. Make it a point to double-check the status of all of the software you’re using currently.

See if there are any updates you need to comply with right away or upcoming updates you should plan for. Allowing the computers to update overnight is the most efficient choice whenever possible. Instead of interrupting the flow of the workday, you’ll be making your systems more secure as you sleep.

Data Safety With Two-Factor Authentification

Passwords are great, but they’re not enough to secure your data. Thankfully, two-factor authentification gives you an extra layer of security.

You could also look into using multi-factor authentification. Two-factor and multi-factor identification are services beyond what the standard password can do.

For instance, let’s say you decide to get a two-factor option. After entering your password, you’ll also be asked to enter another piece of identifying information. You may have to enter a personal identification code, another password, or even something related to biometrics.

Biometrics includes authentification processes that use your fingerprint, facial recognition, or retina scans. The more ways you have to identify yourself, the more secure the authentication process is.

Small Business Owners Should Back up Data

When’s the last time you backed up your data? The GDPR for Small Businesses holds individuals to top-level security standards. For instance, you should be regularly backing up your data and creating copies of the data.

Data backups become even more critical if you’re a small business owner. Be smart about where you stir the information too. If all of the data is stored in your main workplace, what will you do if there’s a break-in?

You should have a backup plan that accounts for different disasters, such as break-ins, fires, and floods. Your plan needs to cover everything so that you don’t lose your precious data if the worst happens.

Are you using an external device to backup your data? Then you’ll definitely want to encrypt it.

It’s also wise to store the encrypted data in a room that locks. Of course, if you’re going to take your data backup plan one step further, you could also look into what the cloud has to offer.

Innovative Management With the Cloud

Have you been avoiding transferring your data over to a cloud system? Maybe you’re unfamiliar with how cloud systems work, or perhaps you just don’t have the time. Whatever the case may be, you’ll want to set aside some time this week to familiarize yourself with what the cloud has to offer.

The cloud can be the perfect solution when it comes time to back up your data. Instead of storing your data on a single local device, you’ll be making the information accessible from multiple devices.

Not only is the cloud more convenient, but it’s safer too. If the hardware on a local device suffers an attack, you could lose everything.

When you use the cloud, you don’t have to worry about hardware issues interfering with the security of your data. Instead, everything will be safe and secure in a virtual environment.

Install the Latest Antivirus Software

Another way to protect your data is by installing the latest antivirus software along with the most up-to-date firewalls. Firewalls are a great way to keep would-be hackers outside of your network. You’ll be putting up a virtual wall of security that impacts outbound and inbound traffic.

It’s the firewall’s job to decide what traffic is safe to let through and what traffic doesn’t belong. Your antivirus software also needs to be kept up to date.

Perform antivirus software updates the moment they pop up. The more updated your software is, the better it will create a strong cyber security infrastructure.

Check Your App Privacy Settings

An app or application can exist on your desktop or on your smartphone. Sometimes apps ask for more privileges than they actually need. They do this because they’re trying to collect your sensitive data.

For instance, you may unknowingly give an app permission to look through your contacts, find your location, or review your browsing history. If you don’t want apps to be running rampant on your desktop or phone, you need to double-check what the permission settings look like.

Using Data Best Practices

Now you know the data best practices! When you’re vigilant about your data, you can rest easy at night. Instead of wondering if cybercriminals are stealing precious information, you’ll know that everything is safe and secure.

Find one of the security tasks from this article that you can start using today. Every step you take towards securing your system is a step in the right direction.

What other steps could help make your life a little better? Just take a look around the rest of our website to find out.