The Legislature Saves the Solar + Storage Rebate!

Oregon’s new Solar + Storage rebate program was slated for budget cuts as Oregon’s state budget has taken a huge financial hit due to the pandemic. The Oregon Department of Energy proposed to cut $120,000 from the rebate program.

In some great news, the Legislature did not make those cuts and the funding will be restored! However, nothing is easy — the Legislature decided to split the remaining funds between the non-income restricted rebates and low-income rebates (both residential and low-income service providers). This means that some applications that were submitted in April for the non-income restricted will be denied, and that the low-income program will start accepting new applications. Stay tuned for details on how this will move forward.

Thank you to OSEIA member Neil Kelly, who spoke to KATU about how important the rebate is.

The Oregon Solar Energy Conference is Going Virtual

October 6-8, 2020

Solar + Storage Technical Training with Ryan Mayfield

Tuesday October 6, 2020: 12:30-2:30pm PST

The two-hour Solar + Energy Storage Systems course, delivered by Ryan Mayfield, founder and CEO of Mayfield Renewables, will provide participants a detailed overview of the current NFPA codes for Photovoltaic (PV) systems that integrate energy storage systems. The course is intended for code electrical contractors, solar installers, building officials, engineers and designers and to better understand current requirements for PV + Storage systems.

Offers the following Continuing Education: NABCEP = 2

Oregon BCD = 2 Code Related

More Conference Highlights

Network with other solar professionals

Earn NABCEP and other Continuing Education

Engage in Policy and Large Scale PV Sessions

Learn about the latest in Solar + Storage

Business Development sessions include diversity in the workplace, sales, marketing and more

Technical Trainings in solar design, racking and installation

Meet exhibitors in our interactive Virtual Exhibit Hall.

Learn more about the virtual experience by visiting: virtualsolarconference.org.

To register, click here: oseia.org/osec.

To view the agenda, click here: oseia.org/osec/agenda.

Welcome New OSEIA Members

Novis Renewables is a joint venture of Falck Renewables and ENI (NYSE: E) supporting the development of 5 to 100 MW renewable energy projects. Novis works with local developers to provide development capital and expertise, as well as an industry leading cost of capital for permanent project finance.

Contact Luke Mawhinney: luke.mawhinney@novisrenew.com.

Verse is an on-demand SMS-first tech enabled contact center and platform (US based). For a fraction of the cost of traditional lead outreach, we help residential solar installers contact their leads immediately and engage them persistently in order to qualify them, set appointments, or initiate warm transfers. We typically connect with 70-80 percent of your leads.

Contact Paul Love: paul@verse.io

Tell Congress to #RebuildBetter with Solar Energy

As Congress looks to put Americans back to work in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the clean energy economy offers an enormous opportunity. We’ve created an easy template for you to send a message to Congress, urging them to include solar policies in upcoming legislation to recover from COVID-19.

Take action by clicking here: actnow.io/kSI2Hxa.

Oregon Solar Energy Education Fund Secures Grant Funding

The Oregon Solar Energy Education Fund is being awarded a planning grant in order to increase and diversify Oregon’s solar workforce. Meyer Memorial Trust is giving the Education Fund $48,183, which will be shared among the eight groups participating in the project. The Solar Education Fund is working with Solar Energy International, Oregon Tradeswomen, Five Star Goods, Constructing Hope, Ecotrust, Wisdom of the Elders, and the Blueprint Foundation.

These groups will be meeting over the next year to collaboratively plan for programs and projects to increase access to solar industry jobs in Oregon. The goal is to have workforce development projects ready to go by next spring, in order to apply for Portland Clean Energy Funding.

Thank you to Meyer Memorial Trust for awarding our first grant! Stay tuned for updates.

Oregon’s Virtual Power Plant Pilot Program

The program will link up 525 homes with solar-storage systems into a controllable fleet, often referred to as a virtual power plant. The five-year pilot will study how to optimize the use of these batteries for the grid, while ensuring the customers get what they want out of participating. Read more here.

EZ Roof Mount by: SunModo

SunModo’s best-selling EZ Roof Mount is the industry standard for PV system mounting on any composite shingle roof. Now, SunModo introduces our latest innovation, SoloFlash, a super-economical flashing that prevents water penetration with 6 levels of protection and only requires one tool for assembly.

For more information, click here: sunmodo.com/soloflash.

The 2020 Top Solar Contractors list is here!

The Top Solar Contractors list is the most recognized annual listing of the top U.S. solar contractors working in the utility, commercial and residential markets.

To view the complete list, click here: solarpowerworldonline.com/2020-top-solar-contractors

Oregon’s Energy Future Conference is September 1

Oregon’s Energy Future is the state’s signature clean energy event. Now in its 14th year, Oregon’s Energy Future connects policy with practice and addresses the industry’s current challenges and opportunities. Attendees gain a deeper understanding of the political, economic, and social forces driving Oregon’s clean energy economy, and come away with insights into how to meet the current challenges and take advantage of opportunities.

For more information, click here: oregonenergyfuture.com.

2020 NABCEP Virtual CE Conference Will be Live on an Online Platform from September 9-24, 2020

Register for the conference here: cvent.com/events/nabcep-2020-ce-conference/event-summary

More info at virtualsolarconference.org.

