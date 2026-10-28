The Lodge Retirement Community: A New Chapter in the Heart of Sisters

(Photo courtesy of The Lodge Retirement Community)

There’s something special about Sisters. Mountain views, friendly faces, local businesses, and the feeling of being part of a close-knit community make it a wonderful place to call home.

Just a short walk from downtown, The Lodge Retirement Community offers that same sense of belonging, with beautiful surroundings, comfortable residences, and inviting places to gather with friends and family.

Now, with Bend-based CRH Northwest as its new owner, The Lodge looks ahead to an exciting new chapter focused on welcoming residents, expanding senior living options, and becoming an even more connected part of the Sisters community.

“The Lodge is a special place, and Sisters is a special town,” said Don Tavolacci, CEO and co-founder of CRH Northwest. “We see a wonderful opportunity to build on what’s already here and create something that residents, families, and the community can feel good about. We want people to enjoy their independence, feel at home, and know people who care are around them. We’re excited to be here and look forward to getting to know our neighbors.”

A Beautiful Place to Call Home

Opened in 2019, The Lodge features 62 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments in a single-level, lodge-style setting. Each residence has a private exterior entrance and patio, offering the comforts of home along with the friendships and conveniences of retirement community living.

Residents enjoy dining, comfortable common areas, a library, activities, and opportunities to connect with others. With downtown Sisters nearby and views of the Three Sisters mountains, there’s plenty to appreciate inside and outside the community.

More Senior Living Options on the Horizon

One of CRH Northwest’s priorities is bringing licensed assisted living services back to The Lodge, giving older adults more options to remain in Sisters as their needs change.

CRH Northwest submitted an application for assisted living licensure to Oregon regulators in September 2026, and the company is working through the review and approval process.

To help families stay informed, The Lodge is developing an Assisted Living Priority Interest List for those interested in learning more about future services.

“We know how important it is for families to have good options close to home,” said Austin Evans, President and CFO of CRH Northwest. “We’d love to start those conversations now, hear what people are looking for, and keep them informed as our plans move forward. Our goal is to create a place where residents enjoy their days, families feel welcome, and everyone feels like they belong.”

Families interested in future assisted living opportunities are encouraged to contact The Lodge to learn more about the interest list and how to receive updates.

Assisted living services are not currently available and remain subject to State of Oregon licensing and approval. Joining the interest list does not guarantee admission, apartment availability, or an opening date.

CRH Northwest is also exploring plans for a future 24-unit memory care addition and covered parking. Architectural design work has begun, although these projects remain in the early planning stages and are subject to further review and applicable approvals.

Growing Together with the Sisters Community

Local business owners are already feeling the warm welcome. Sally Lauderdale Jacobson, principal broker and owner of Cascade Views Realty, recently sent a personal note to CRH Northwest welcoming its arrival in Sisters.

“Small town Sisters welcomes you!” Jacobson wrote.

The vision for The Lodge extends beyond its residences and services.

The Lodge has offered its space to Serving Our Seniors, a local initiative that helps older adults, families, and care partners connect with resources and one another. Its gathering program, The Hive, brings people together for conversation, friendship, and community support.

CRH Northwest hopes to build on opportunities like these by developing lasting relationships with local organizations, businesses, volunteers, and neighbors.

“We want The Lodge to feel like part of Sisters, not just a place in Sisters,” added Evans. “Whether someone lives here, visits family, attends a gathering, or simply stops by to see what we’re doing, we want them to feel welcome.”

Come See What’s Ahead

The Lodge team invites anyone considering retirement living, helping a family member explore options, or simply curious about the community to come for a visit.

Tour an apartment, enjoy the common areas, take in the mountain views, and meet the people who make The Lodge feel like home.

Those interested in future assisted living services are also welcome to reach out and ask about the developing Priority Interest List.

With a beautiful setting, a welcoming community, and new opportunities on the horizon, The Lodge Retirement Community is looking forward to sharing its next chapter with the people of Sisters and Central Oregon.

For more information or to arrange a visit:

The Lodge Retirement Community 411 E. Carpenter Lane Sisters, OR 97759 Phone: 541-348-6500

https://thelodgeretirementcommunity.com