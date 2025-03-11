The Meetings & Events Industry

(Riverhouse Lodge Conference & Events Center | Photo courtesy Riverhouse Lodge)

Trends, New Additions & More

Central Oregon has attracted visitors of all kinds for generations. As the community has grown, so have the diverse offerings, “The wide-open spaces of Central Oregon allow for meeting attendees to feel tucked away in a mountain paradise or to be placed in a posh hotel walking distance from dining, shopping and entertainment,” said JoAnna Eisler, the director of Business Development at Visit Central Oregon.

The diversity of landscape and climate in Central Oregon is certainly a selling point to the many businesses, nonprofits and other groups that host events and retreats here. While the old adage of “300 days of sunshine” isn’t as accurate as we used to think it was, it does still express the interest that visitors have when they come here; people come to Central Oregon for the nature, the mountains, the rivers, the hiking, biking, skiing and all the other activities that are more fun in the sun. For the guests at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, that rings true even if guests don’t partake in any of those outdoor activities. Events from weddings to retreats are made more special simply by existing in a place so beautiful; nestled under the heights of Smith Rock State Park and flanked with views of the surrounding Cascade Mountains and rolling hills of vines.

Steeping guests in the environment is also important to another popular event space, Riverhouse Lodge. Aptly named, the lodge sits adjacent to the Deschutes River and provides guests with a uniquely beautiful setting to hold meetings and events. According to Erin Osaki, marketing manager, and Jeanine Conforti, director of sales and marketing at Riverhouse Lodge, “It’s the kind of place where you can strategize in the morning, raft down the river in the afternoon, and toast to new ideas at a local brewery by evening. Attendees leave not just with notes and takeaways, but with unforgettable experiences.”

According to Eisler, another draw to Bend is the fact that we are still new for many people, “Central Oregon attracts businesses that want fresh experiences,” she said. “When you move beyond the Pacific Northwest, Bend remains somewhat elusive. Being able to offer meeting attendees an event in a destination where they haven’t been repeatedly is helpful for the organization’s ability to draw enthusiastic participation.” This trend towards experience-driven stays is reflected within another trend; the introduction of AI. “Trends are pointing to the use of AI for custom itineraries and creative engagement,” said Eisler, noting a rise in the use/interest for AI. Aside from AI, it is standard and quite expected for every venue to have a modern AV system, regardless of the size of the space.

Continuing, she said, “Attendees want to see agendas that allow for downtime to pursue their specific interests. This is a trend that bodes well for our region since we offer a variety of options to please outdoor enthusiasts, wellness seekers, food & beverage connoisseurs, art lovers and more.” In recent years, the idea of wellness seems to have become more prevalent for groups and businesses who come here, “Our local venues embrace the growing interest of buyers looking for meaningful experiences by working closely with activity partners for off-site excursions,” said Eisler.

At Riverhouse Lodge, this sentiment is echoed by Osaki, stating, “More than ever, meeting planners are looking for venues that go beyond four walls — they want an experience. Our guests love the balance of business and leisure, whether it’s a morning meeting followed by an afternoon of hiking or a networking event paired with a craft brewery tour. There’s also a growing interest in meaningful travel — our guests and meeting attendees want more than just adventure; they’re seeking opportunities to connect with nature, support conservation efforts, and give back to the community.”

Trends aside, what are the challenges facing the industry? According to Eisler, “Rising costs of food and beverage, hotel room rates, and travel is a challenge for the meetings industry. Many organizations are facing tighter budgets and are working to keep their costs down to avoid raising their registration fees.” Continuing, and speaking for the region, she said, “The challenge for our destination is that the booking window for booking groups remains short. While we are starting to see some groups book one to three years out, many requests for meeting information are in the same calendar year. This can make it difficult for venues and businesses to plan and staff appropriately.”

One of the newest additions to the local event and meeting’s industry is Hanai, and they are a great example of the direction the industry seems to be headed. Hanai is a versatile new space in northeast Bend that does everything from weddings and parties to workshops and meetings. According to their website, Hanai is, “a sanctuary devoted to nurturing authentic connections and encouraging positive change within our community. At Hanai, we believe in the power of human connection and its ability to spark personal growth, transformation, and collective well-being. Our space is thoughtfully curated to facilitate meaningful interactions, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose among all who visit.”

According to Hanai’s Director Ashlee Gruver, “Many people visiting Hanai are looking for something different – whether it’s authentic connection in a post-pandemic world or they are seeking ways to live a more balanced life. Visitors can fill their cups in more ways than one by connecting with themselves, other visitors and nature. Our clients have integrated different practices and activities, such as meditation and sound healing, into their meetings and team building experiences to promote wellness in the workplace, inspire creativity, and more!” Gruver touched on a big trend that Eisler and the Riverhouse team also shared; that the future of the event industry will be built on community collaboration.

“Support for bringing in large groups and meetings has grown amongst the local destination management associations and there is opportunity to work together,” Eisler said. “Additionally, you will see more collaboration amongst the hotels and resorts to work together to bring large pieces of business to our region that a single venue cannot accommodate alone.” According to the team at Riverhouse Lodge, Bend is, “a place where collaboration happens naturally — whether in a conference room or on a scenic trail.”

Guests to Central Oregon’s many meeting spaces will likely only see more options in the coming years, filled with modern tech, AI utilizations, collaborations with local businesses and of course, ample time to unwind, destress and enjoy the bounty of nature that surrounds them.