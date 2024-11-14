The Museum at Warm Springs Announces Awards for the 31st Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit

(Muppet Pow Wow, oil, airbrush on gesso board by Travis R. Bobb | Photo by Angela A. Smith)

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced the awards for the 31st Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit. This popular annual juried exhibit displays the immense talent and artistic excellence of Warm Springs adult and youth Tribal members. The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The exhibit is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce and Diné). This year’s judge is Coralee Popp, board member and director of Art Adventure Gallery in Madras, and member of The Museum at Warm Springs Board of Regents. Selected artworks are available for sale with a 20% commission going toward The Museum.

Judge’s Choice Awards

Traditional Category:

Artist: Marjorie Kalama Ishkepin

Title: Elk Season

Medium: Leggings made of glass beads on commercial buckskin with family pattern

(Not for sale)

Contemporary Category:

Artist: BK Courtney

Title: Honoring the Brilliance of Wasco Weaving Design

Medium: Fiber Art Quilt (88” x 96”)

(Not for sale)

Honorable Mentions

Artist: Sandra Danzuka Na-tum-ti-uct

Title: N8V Night Out

Medium: Beaded set includes hat, earrings and necklace

(For sale: $575)

Artist: Travis R. Bobb

Title: Muppet Pow Wow

Medium: Oil, airbrush on gesso board

(Not for sale)

Artist: Natalie Kirk

Title: Legend – The Hide and Seek Master

Medium: Jute twine, cotton yarn, wool yarn, polyester blend yarn, smoked elk hide, glass beads, cut glass size 13 beads. 10.75” (height), 27.50” (circumference)

(For sale: $4,500)

Artist: Natalie Kirk

Title: Tsagaglalal’s Appearance

Medium: Jute twine and cotton lily yarn. 10” (height), 23.25” (circumference)

(For sale: $2,600)

Artist: Natalie Kirk

Title: Homage to My Ancestors – Sturgeon and Condors Wapas

Medium: Jute twine and cotton lily yarn. 5.5” (height), 13.5” (circumference)

(For sale: $500)

Artist: Natalie Kirk

Title: Alašík ~ Turtle

Medium: Jute twine, cotton lily yarn, abalone heart. 1.5” (height) 18.5” (circumference), 7.5” (length)

(For sale: $250)

Upcoming Museum Closures

Thursday, November 28 — Thanksgiving

Friday, November 29 — Warm Springs Tribal Holiday

Tuesday, December 24 — Christmas Eve

Wednesday, December 25 — Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 31 — New Year’s Eve

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 — New Year’s Day

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs.

museumatwarmsprings.org • 541-553-3331