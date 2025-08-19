The Museum at Warm Springs Awarded $1.5 Million from the State for Permanent Exhibit Renewal Kicking Off Capital Campaign

(Photo courtesy of The Museum at Warm Springs)

The Museum at Warm Springs has been awarded $1.5 million in state funding for the renewal of its popular, though aging, Permanent Exhibit. The funding officially kicks off The Museum’s capital campaign for the project to update technical equipment and provide more information on the progress of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The Museum at Warm Springs was one of 13 Oregon arts and cultural organizations that was awarded state funding, which will be distributed through the Cultural Resources Economic Fund (CREF). Museum staff worked in close cooperation with the Cultural Advocacy Coalition of Oregon — the only statewide nonprofit dedicated to advocating for public support of the arts, culture, heritage, and humanities — throughout the application and legislative process.

“This was an amazing effort by the Cultural Advocacy Coalition of Oregon, our staff and consultants, our Board of Directors and Board of Regents, the Permanent Exhibit Steering Committee, which includes Warm Springs Tribal members, and others who advised and advocated, testified on our behalf, wrote letters of support, and met personally with our legislators in Salem,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné).

“We’re immensely grateful to our champions in the Legislature, including Arts and Culture Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Rob Nosse (D-District 42-Portland) and Caucus Co-Chair Sen. Dick Anderson (R-District 5-Lincoln City), Rep. Greg Smith (R-District 57-Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman, Wheeler, Wasco, Jefferson, Marion and Clackamas Counties) and Sen. Todd Nash (R-District 29-Gilliam, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler counties as well as parts of Clackamas, Jefferson, Marion, and Wasco counties) — and to everyone who listened to us and helped get us here,” said Woody. “We also know Representatives in other districts supported our effort, including Rep. Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton) and Rep. Tawna Sanchez (D-District 43-North and Northeast Portland), said Woody.

The 7,500 square-foot Permanent Exhibit is The Museum’s central visitor attraction, representing the soul and voice of the people of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. In 2023, a $90,000 grant from Visit Central Oregon made possible initial project scoping and planning work.

“The estimated budget for Permanent Exhibit renewal is more than $3 million so the CREF funding is an excellent head start for the project,” said Woody. “Fundraising to reach our goal is now one of our primary objectives. We are reaching out to our Oregon foundation and corporate partners and our Board of Directors and Board of Regents as well as our generous private funders. We also are seeking major funding from national foundations and asking our members, loyal visitors and public supporters to contribute to this historic project. With everyone’s support we are confident that we will be successful in renewing our Permanent Exhibit.”

The need for renewal is great. In 1993, the Permanent Exhibit included state-of-the-art in technology and was based on what was then a thriving tribal economic program. Over the past three decades, museum technology has advanced significantly with the enriched presentation of art and cultures with new insights, and the Permanent Exhibit has suffered in its impact and maintainability. During this time, the history, culture, experiences and stories of the Warm Springs Tribes have deepened and expanded. Much, if not most of the exhibitry is in disrepair or doesn’t work. The original carpeting on floors and walls hold moisture that is potentially damaging artifacts. The entire infrastructure has aged, and with improved museum technology over the last 30 years the new technology will improve the presentation and elevate visitor experience of the Tribal peoples, government, and environmental sensibilities.

“When the Museum at Warm Springs was first established, esteemed Simnasho District Tribal Council Representative Delbert Frank, who is now an Ancestor, asked that the design do two things — one, ‘that the building represent the three tribes (Warm Springs, Wasco, Northern Paiute) as separate but equal,’ and two, ‘that the Museum tells the truth about who we are, where we come from, and that our story continues,’’ said Woody. “The renewed Permanent Exhibit will continue being the storyteller of the Warm Springs Tribes and this place.”

Individuals are invited to contribute to the Permanent Exhibit renewal. Donations can be mailed to The Museum at PO Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761 (please note that the donation is for “Permanent Exhibit Renewal”) or made online at the Warm Springs Museum’s website at museumatwarmsprings.org (click “Donate” at the top of the toolbar and indicate your donation is made “on behalf of Permanent Exhibit Renewal”).

Become a Museum Member

The Museum kicked off its annual Membership campaign this month and will continue through August 31. Several Oregon collaborators are helping spread the word about the Membership Drive, including Central Oregon LandWatch, Deschutes Land Trust, Jefferson County Arts Association and Art Adventure Gallery, Jefferson County Historical Society, KWSO 91.9 FM Warm Springs Radio, Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Old Mill District, Redmond Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitor Bureau, The Environmental Center and Visit Central Oregon. There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Members have access to the Oregon Historical Society Reciprocal Membership Program and free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and celebrated its 30thanniversary in 2023. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs.

museumatwarmsprings.org • 541-553-3331