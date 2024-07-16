The Museum at Warm Springs Receives $100,000 Grant from First Nations Development Institute for Traditional Arts Programming

(Tule reeds are gathered at The Museum at Warm Springs for a tule mat making class | Photo by Elizabeth A. Woody)

The Museum at Warm Springs has received a $100,000 grant from First Nations Development Institute in Longmont, Colorado through its Native Arts, Language and Knowledge Program. The two-year grant will support The Museum’s efforts to preserve and advance traditional Native arts through programming focused on supporting artists and intergenerational sharing of artistic skills and knowledge as well as supporting The Museum’s organizational stability. The grant is made possible through the generous support of Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.

“This generous grant from First Nations Development Institute will provide much-needed and extremely welcome support for our annual traditional master arts workshops for Warm Springs artists, which are central to The Museum’s programming,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné). “In 2022 and 2023, 224 students participated in our workshops; and we are so pleased that we’ll be able to continue hosting these important workshops during the two-year grant period.”

“Grant monies also will support three rotating exhibitions in our Changing Gallery, beginning with our 31st Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit, which will open in November, and associated public relations and marketing initiatives for all of exhibits and programs,” said Woody.

For over 43 years, First Nations Development Institute, a Native-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has worked to strengthen American Indian economies to support healthy Native communities. First Nations invests in and creates innovative institutions and models that strengthen asset control and support economic development for American Indian people and their communities. First Nations began its national grantmaking program in 1993. Through year-end 2023, it had successfully managed 3,385 grants totaling $79.9 million to Native American projects and organizations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Territory of American Samoa. For more information, visit firstnations.org.

First Nations established the Native Arts Initiative in 2014 to provide direct grantmaking, networking opportunities, and training and technical assistance to Native-led arts and cultural hubs that are working to preserve and advance traditional Native arts through programming focused on supporting artists and intergenerational sharing of artistic skills and knowledge.

Become a Museum Member

The Museum at Warm Springs is kicking off its 2024 Membership Drive on Monday, July 22. There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. 2024 Members will have access to the 2024 Oregon Historical Society Reciprocal Membership Program and free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-12pm and 1-5pm. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum welcomes donations any time of the year. Please consider a matching gift to the Oregon Cultural Trust. Your gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes you owe. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of our Museum. The Museum at Warm Springs is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs. Phone:

museumatwarmsprings.org • 541-553-3331