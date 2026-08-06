The Music Starts Monday!

(Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival’s 2026 Season kicks off this coming Monday, August 10 with the incredible Michelle Cann on Beethoven’s 4th Piano Concerto.

Limited tickets remain for Opening Night at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall, so act now!

Psst…this is also the last chance to experience it all with a series package. Reserve your seats for a full five-concert series of the classical concerts and pops and save 10%!

To get the discount, add all 5 concerts to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied. Select “Continue Shopping” to add multiple events to your cart. See below for the full schedule.

2026 Summer Festival Schedule

Even More Exciting Events!

Willamette Valley Vineyards Dinner & Wine Pairing

Tuesday, August 18 at 5:30pm

Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room & Restaurant

916 NW Wall St., Downtown Bend

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fine wine and exceptional cuisine with this exclusive pre-concert dining experience at Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Elevate your concert experience with thoughtfully crafted dishes paired with renowned Oregon wines before the Sunriver Music Festival concert on August 18 at the Tower.

$150 per person

(includes wine & dinner, but not concert tickets)

Rim of the Well Concert

Saturday, September 19 at 7pm

Sunriver Christian Fellowship

Featuring Steve Mullins, flamenco guitar and Doug Walter, marimba

There is no other flamenco group in the world with a sound quite like this! The band gets its name from the writings of Federico Garcia Lorca who describes art and the creative process as something that requires risk-taking and danger, “dancing on the rim of the well.”

Internationally renowned marimba and vibraphone artist Doug Walter has been with Sunriver Music Festival since nearly its beginning, making this special concert the perfect way to launch the Festival’s 50th Golden Anniversary Season.

Tickets $45; age 25 and under $25 | buy tickets

sunrivermusic.org