The National Home Watch Association Announces the Third Annual National Home Watch Month

With estimates of over ten million second and vacation homes in the U.S. and Canada, the Home Watch industry provides a risk mitigation service that not many second homeowners outside of the Sun Belt states may be aware of. Home Watch is defined as “a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues.” National Home Watch Association Executive Director Jack Luber says, “Because the Home Watch industry is not recognized by any government entity in the U.S. or Canada, the National Home Watch Association (NHWA) accredits those legitimate businesses that carry the proper business credentials and insurance coverage to protect their clients. All members pass a criminal background check and are vetted for consumer complaints. “Trillions of dollars’ worth of real estate goes unchecked for months at a time, leaving homes and properties vulnerable to undiscovered issues, such as water damage, mold, and even squatters,” according to Luber.

This past year, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and hundreds of other publications recognized the importance and necessity of Snowbirds, seasonal residents, and frequent travelers to engage a qualified company to advocate for them during their absence. The purpose of National Home Watch Month is to educate homeowners and the general public about the existence of and need for Home Watch services.

nationalhomewatchassociation.org