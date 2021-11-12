The new normal: Should your business go fully remote?

It would be fair to say that the world of business has turned on its head over the last eighteen months. Gone are the days when a 9-5 was the norm. There’s now something that the media call the ‘new normal’ – and it certainly doesn’t involve trudging to the office every day.

There’s no doubt that business leaders have their own views on this topic. There tend to be three camps; those that are fully embracing the remote model, those who want everyone in 5-days a week, and those that sit in-between.

The purpose of today’s guide is to mull over all of these topics, and help you decide what’s best for your business.

Do you need to entertain clients?

It goes without saying that the answer to this first question is probably going to set the scene for your decision.

If you’re in an industry where entertaining clients is common, you’ll need some sort of space. Some businesses will always travel to their clients, but this isn’t always the case.

If you do need somewhere to welcome clients there are workaround solutions, such as hiring small private venues, but this is a cost and process that you’ll need to build into your model as you bid to come to a decision.

It’s not just the office rent

In simple terms, don’t base this decision on the office rent. You’ll also need to keep the building connected from a tech perspective, invest in office cleaning plus all of the other ‘hidden costs’ that are associated with office space.

By a similar token, not having an office doesn’t rid yourself of all of these. For example, you’ll have more remote meetings, and therefore probably need a long-term Zoom-like solution (that’s capable of hosting meetings for longer than 40 minutes!). Or, you might have to provide additional equipment like printers to staff working at home.

Again, this is about thinking about the bigger picture – and not just thinking about the immediate office rent saving that might be on offer.

This decision will transform the way you recruit (and retain)

If you’re a fully remote business, congratulations, you have a pool of new talent available.

On the flip side, we’re now in an age where talent is able to move around more freely. People are no longer restricted by their location. In other words, you’re always going to be up against it when it comes to retaining staff. Some companies have realized that people like seeing others on a face-to-face basis and have actioned a return to the office for this very reason. In other words, working in the office is becoming its own USP (even, if it’s on a hybrid basis).

This is where you need to analyze your business, the type of employees you need, and come to a decision. Do most people appreciate remote working? Absolutely. But, as countless studies have shown, many prefer it on a hybrid basis where they at least have the option to get their daily social dose of activity.

In addition, what about your own needs? Will you be able to trust employees working remotely? Again, this can vary on industries, and it goes without saying that it’s easier for some to measure productivity than others.

As you can see, this is a huge factor to consider. While remote working is being billed as the new normal – there’s no one-fits-all approach and you’ll need to look at your own needs before coming to a decision.