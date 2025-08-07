The Old Mill District, Hayden Homes Amphitheater & Commute Options Partner to Encourage Sustainable Transportation Options This August

World-class shows at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, walking along the river trail, patio happy hours and retail therapy are highlights of the Bend Summer season. Commute Options is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Hayden Homes Amphitheater and the Old Mill District for the August Car-Free Commute Challenge.

The August Car-Free Commute Challenge is an initiative designed to encourage concert attendees and folks visiting the district to choose sustainable transportation methods throughout the entire month of August. Participants simply need to create an account on Get There Oregon (getthereoregon.org) and log their car-free commutes — whether they walk, bike, scoot, roll, or ride the bus — to and from any concert at Hayden Homes Amphitheater or visit to the Old Mill District. By logging their trips, they are automatically entered into a prize draw, with the grand prize being a $200 Old Mill District gift bundle.

The goal of this program is to reduce single-occupancy vehicles, ease congestion and promote a healthier, more sustainable Bend. This effort aligns with the Old Mill District’s sustainability goals and Commute Options’ vision for accessible, convenient transportation options to lessen single-occupancy commutes in the community.

By participating in car-free travel, concert-goers and visitors can ease traffic backups and contribute to a more sustainable, more enjoyable experience in Bend.

Amanda Bird-Zimmerman, assistant marketing director and community engagement lead with the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater, states, “We are thrilled to partner with Commute Options to encourage not only more sustainable transportation choices, but also to get folks outside to experience a different perspective of this gorgeous place we call home. Whether folks take one or 30+ alternative commute trips this month, any amount makes a difference. And, you can’t win if you don’t play, right? See you out there!”

Join the August Car-Free Commute Challenge!

Everyone visiting the Old Mill District or attending concerts at Hayden Homes Amphitheater this August is encouraged to participate. It’s free and easy to get signed up.

Here’s how to participate:

1. Make an account on Get There Oregon: Simply visit getthereoregon.org or scan the provided QR code at the venue.

2. Log your sustainable commute: Record your travel to/from using methods such as:

Walking

Biking

Scooting/Rolling

Riding the Bus

3. Be automatically entered into the prize draw!

Details on The Grand Prize: One lucky participant will win a $200 Old Mill District gift bundle, which includes a $100 Old Mill District Gift Card (usable towards concert tickets, shopping and dining), movie tickets, Old Mill District swag and more!

“The August Car-Free Commute Challenge provides a fun and rewarding way for concertgoers to make a positive impact on our community,” said Brian Potwin from Commute Options. “Collaboration is key to sustainable change. We’re incredibly proud to team up with Hayden Homes Amphitheater and the Old Mill District to offer a fun, rewarding way for everyone to contribute to a less congested Bend.”

Join Commute Options, Hayden Homes Amphitheater and the Old Mill District in making a positive impact this August! When you choose a car-free commute, you could win big. Learn more at commuteoptions.org/hayden-holmes-car-free-commute-challenge.

About Commute Options:

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go — employees to their workplaces, students to their schools and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships and educating the community on transportation options, working towards healthier individuals, a cleaner environment and a stronger economy.

About Hayden Homes Amphitheater:

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater, located in the Old Mill District of Bend, is one of the largest outdoor music venues in the state. Known for its stunning riverside setting and diverse lineup of artists, the amphitheater is committed to providing exceptional live entertainment while prioritizing environmental stewardship.

About Old Mill District:

The Old Mill District is a vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment destination located along the Deschutes River in Bend. With a mix of national retailers and local boutiques, restaurants and outdoor recreational opportunities, it’s a hub for community activity.

